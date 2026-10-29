Julia Robert’s Husband Danny Moder Pens Heartfelt Post in Honor of Her 59th Birthday

Julia Roberts celebrated her 59th birthday on Wednesday, October 28, and fans and loved ones flooded social media with congratulatory messages. But one of the sweetest tributes came from her husband, Danny Moder.

Danny Moder Celebrates Wife Julia Roberts on Her Birthday

Moder shared a throwback photo of himself and Roberts on Instagram, which appears to have been taken on her birthday. In the caption, he wrote a short but incredibly sweet message. “Celebrating everyday… but october 28 the most. more candles bring more joy. love you so much,” he wrote.

Fans showed their support for the couple and their enduring marriage, with comments including, “What a photo! So much love!” “She deserves all the love. Happy birthday!!!! Love love you,” “Goodness, this is one lovely photo of the two of you,” and “luckiest man on the planet to see that smile everyday!”

Roberts also reacted with a celebration emoji and several red hearts.

Julia Roberts & Danny Moder’s Relationship

Roberts and Moder are among Hollywood’s most beloved couples. They met in 2000 on the set of the film, “The Mexican.” Moder is a cameraman. On July 4, 2002, they married in a private ceremony, and the couple has built a life and a family together.

Roberts and Moder share three children: a son, Henry, and twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus. They try to keep their life as private as possible, but occasionally share glimpses of their relationship and family through social media posts and rare interviews.

On July 4, 2025, Moder celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary with a sweet photo showing their reflections in a silver spoon. In the caption of the Instagram post, he shared his thoughts. “23 years is SILVER. Here we are in my engraved SPOON! The fun continues… and a happy 4th to all,” he wrote.

Roberts praised getting to work with her husband again on the set of the 2015 film, “Secret in Their Eyes.” In an interview with People, she said, “It was amazing. It was so great. He’s my favorite person on the planet, so I love spending time with him, and I love his work ethic. His point of view is really valuable to me. It was great.”

She continued, “Also, when you feel like you have to do scenes where you’re sort of really exposing yourself in a way that I wouldn’t do sitting here with you guys comfortably, but if he was sitting right behind me and I felt some sense of that security, it just makes you want to do more, really.”

One Big Happy Family

In her interview with People, the “Pretty Woman” actress shared how their family dynamic works and praised Moder for being a hands-on dad. “Danny is very much a part of [our kids’ routine] so there’s only one little element gone – I like to think I’m an important element,” she said.

The interview came not long after her birthday, and she reflected on how happy she had felt that day. She added, “I think part of it is just the happy space that I’m lucky enough to occupy in the world, with my family and my friends.”