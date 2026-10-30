Mike Myers Teases Huge Shift for ‘Austin Powers 4’

It’s official: everybody’s favorite International Man of Mystery will be making a comeback, with Mike Myers set to reprise Austin Powers in a fourth big-screen comedy.

As fans will recall, Myers became a breakout star during his 1990s stint on “Saturday Night Live” before taking his beloved “Wayne’s World” character to the big screen, twice, before introducing his ’60s spy spoof in 1997.

With the film still in the early stages of the development, when the long-awaited sequel finally does debut it will be arriving more than a quarter-century after the last entry in the franchise, 2002’s “Austin Powers in Goldmember.”

‘More Dr. Evil’

During a recent apperance on the “Hollywood Insiders with Hawk Koch” podcast, Myers hinted that the upcoming fourth film will represent a major shift in the way the story will unfold.

“There is going to be more Dr. Evil,” Myers said in a clip from the podcast shared via Instagram.

In fact, he told host Hawk Koch that the upcoming sequel will be “more from Dr. Evil’s point of view, so far. It’s a very fun character to do.”

During the conversation, Myers recalled what he described as “the funniest thing” about the bald-pated villain.

“It’s almost 50/50, people like Dr. Evil as much as they like Austin Powers,” he observed.

“And one of the craziest things is one of the first studio notes, after a screening, was, ‘Less Dr. Evil. People don’t like him because he’s mean to Austin,'” he recalled.

At the time, Myers disagreed with that assessment, recalling that Dr. Evil “got laughs” during test screenings.

“I don’t think it’s one of those movies where it’s ‘bad guys good guys.’ So that was one I had to navigate through,” he explained.

A Long Time Coming

Getty 1997 Mike Myers and Robert Wagner star in the movie “Austin Powers”

Back in June, Myers officially confirmed that a yet-to-be-titled “Austin Powers” movie was in the works.

During a brief appearance on former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah‘s FIFA World Cup livestream watch party for the France vs. Senegal match, Myers was joined by his 14-year-old son, Spike. During the livestream, Noah took questions from viewers via YouTube chat.

“Chat wants to know — are we ever going to see an ‘Austin Powers 4?'” Noah asked, via People.

“Yes,” Myers immediately replied. “Wow. That was a quick yes,” Noah observed.

As People noted, about 10 minutes later, Noah noted that another user watching the livestream wrote in a comment that Spike “could play the next Austin Powers Jr.”

“That could be cool,” Noah agreed.

“Yeah, mini Austin,” Spike responded. “I saw someone on Reddit, there was a photo of me, one time I looked, and it was like ‘Yeah, it seems Mike has his own mini-me now.’ I laughed, it was funny.”

Next Comes ‘Shrek 5’

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Prior to the arrival of the next “Austin Powers” adventure, Myers will be reprising another of his beloved screen characters, returning to voice the titular ogre in upcoming sequel “Shrek 5.”

“Comedy legends Mike Myers, Oscar nominee Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz return to their signature roles as Shrek, Donkey and Fiona,” notes the synopsis for the upcoming film. “Emmy winning superstar Zendaya (‘The Odyssey,’ ‘Dune’ franchise) joins the cast as Shrek and Fiona’s daughter Felicia, along with Marcello Hernandez (‘Saturday Night Live,’ ‘Happy Gilmore 2’) and Skyler Gisondo (‘Superman,’ ‘Booksmart’) as Felicia’s brothers, Fergus and Farkle.”

“Shrek 5” is expected to hit theaters in summer 2027.