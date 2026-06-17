Mike Myers Drops Simple Answer About ‘Austin Powers 4’ & Fans Go All In

When it comes to pop culture comebacks, few things hit quite like a well-timed “yeah, baby.” And this week, that energy came roaring back after Mike Myers casually dropped a very simple answer that sent fans straight into nostalgia mode.

During an appearance on “Trevor Noah’s World Cup Watch Party” on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, Myers was asked during a fan Q&A whether another “Austin Powers” film was on the way. His response was short, sweet, and instantly exploded online: “yes,” with no further details offered. And honestly, that was all it took.

Yep, let’s be real; sometimes the internet doesn’t need much to run with a moment.

Mike Myers Gives a One-Word Answer That Sends the Internet in Motion

Myers’ confirmation (simple as it was) was enough to reignite decades of fandom love for the “Austin Powers” franchise. The character hasn’t been on the big screen in a new film since “Austin Powers in Goldmember” (2002), which followed “International Man of Mystery” (1997) and “The Spy Who Shagged Me” (1999). That’s nearly 30 years of fans quoting lines, dressing up for Halloween, and keeping the “Groovy Baby” energy alive.

The internet reaction came fast, especially on Instagram. And it came exactly how you’d expect: unfiltered, nostalgic, and fully committed to the bit.

One fan joked, “He was frozen again for another 30 years 😂,” while another replied, “Just him going back to the 90s would be great lol,” tapping into that classic time-travel humor the franchise is known for.

Another comment kept it short and instantly recognizable, simply saying, “Oh behave!!! 😂😂,” while someone else leaned fully into the chaos with, “GRRR BABY VERY GRRRRR!”

The enthusiasm didn’t stop there. One fan wrote, “The excitement cannot be contained!!!!” while others kept it simple sharing memes of, “Groovy Baby,” and “You complete me.”

The energy only escalated from there, with one fan declaring, “Yeah baby🔥🔥🔥🔥,” and another reacting in disbelief, “What!!!!!!😳😳😳😳😳 let’s go!”

And of course, there were those who immediately questioned whether the announcement was even real, with a blunt, “He did announce it.”

But not every reaction stayed purely comedic. One fan shared a more emotional response, writing, “I will cry because this was mine and my mommy’s movie and she passed 4 yrs ago so… 😭 how am I going to enjoy it without her?!?” showing just how deeply the films are tied to personal memories for some viewers.

Others kept the humor rolling in their own way, with comments like, “Please don’t play with my emotions Sr. Austin Powers!” and a more unexpected curveball, “what about cat in the hat 2?”

Why ‘Austin Powers’ Still Hits So Hard

Getty Fans dressed as Austin Powers characters during San Diego Comic-Con in 2022

Part of what makes this reaction so loud is the staying power of the franchise itself. The “Austin Powers” films built a comedy universe that thrives on repetition, catchphrases, and exaggerated spy parody. Elements that feel tailor-made for the internet age. But a full return has always remained uncertain.

Back in 2020, director Jay Roach spoke about the possibility in an interview with Deadline, saying:

“I wouldn’t say ‘never’ never, but it does depend on Mike having something that he’s inspired about and after all these years it hasn’t quite clicked yet. But I’m always game for anything he wants to do. He’s a genius and he helped me get started and it was a blast.”

That openness has kept the door slightly ajar, even without anything official being confirmed beyond Myers’ one-word answer.

The Nostalgia Factor Fans Can’t Shake

There’s something about “Austin Powers” that refuses to fade. The humor, the characters, and the endlessly quotable dialogue have all lived far beyond their original release window, turning into a kind of shared cultural shorthand.

And honestly, the recent Verizon commercial only reinforced that feeling. It brought Myers and co-stars Seth Green, Mindy Sterling, and Rob Lowe back together. And it was just long enough to remind everyone what that world looks like on screen. So when Myers even casually acknowledges the possibility of a fourth film, it doesn’t just spark curiosity. It triggers a wave of nostalgia that spreads instantly across timelines.

For now, there are no plot details, no release date, and no official confirmation beyond that brief exchange. Just a single “yes” that sent fans spiraling in the best possible way.

And honestly, sometimes that’s all it takes to bring “yeah, baby” back into the conversation.