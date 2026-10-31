‘Baywatch’ Star Nicole Eggert, 54, Vulnerably Reveals Financial Toll of Breast Cancer as a Single Mom

Nicole Eggert has revealed the financial strain she faced while undergoing breast cancer treatment, saying she was unable to work even as medical bills and household expenses continued to mount.

The “Baywatch” actress, 54, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2023, said her treatment schedule made it impossible to commit to acting projects.

As a single mother raising a teenage daughter, Eggert worried about how she would provide for her family without a steady income.

Eggert shares daughter Dilyn, 28, with former partner Justin Herwick, and is also mom to 15-year-old Keegan, whose father she has not publicly identified.

In an interview with Fox News Digital published Saturday, October 31, Eggert spoke candidly about the financial challenges of fighting cancer, an aspect of the disease she believes deserves more attention.

Nicole Eggert Reveals Financial Struggles During Breast Cancer Battle

Nicole said that while her eldest daughter is financially independent, she still supports her younger daughter.

“I’m a 100% single parent,” she vulnerably revealed. “One of my daughters is an adult, so she is very self-independent, and she does great, but I do have a teenager still at home … I have that responsibility, and then I have all the household and homemaker, head of household responsibilities and then the cost of what this diagnosis brings, which is a lot … really you can’t even wrap your head around it.”

The actress acknowledged that the mounting expenses sometimes left her worried about providing for her family.

‘Baywatch’ Actress Says Cancer Treatment Left Her Unable to Work

Getty Nicole Eggert

Unlike people who can work remotely, Nicole said her acting career required her to be physically present on set.

Frequent medical appointments made that impossible.

“In my line of work, I couldn’t commit to being on any kind of production because I’m gonna be in treatment and in and out of treatment … three-to-five at least days a week,” she said. “So, it’s not like it’s work from home kind of work.”

The realization that she would have to manage without regular income was particularly difficult.

“I had to completely come to the realization that I wasn’t gonna have income, and yet the bills don’t stop, and the teenagers still need their things, and life needs their things and the car still needs the gas, and you know, all of it.”

Nicole Eggert Urges Cancer Patients to Ask for Help

One of the most important lessons Nicole learned was the value of having people she could turn to.

“You really have to find your community, and you really have to be OK with asking for help or asking other people how they do it, and getting tips and tricks and just all the information you can get,” she told Fox News.

“That’s why these conversations are just so, so important and so necessary. Because what else would you do?”

Nicole was diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma, a rare form of breast cancer, in December 2023, as reported by People.

She underwent a mastectomy following her diagnosis. In August 2025, she had her other breast removed and underwent reconstructive surgery.

The “Charles in Charge” star has since shared encouraging news about her health, describing her cancer status as NED, meaning no evidence of disease.

The designation means current testing has found no detectable signs of cancer, although continued monitoring remains important.

Despite the financial uncertainty, Nicole said her experience changed how she thought about money and the importance of being alive.