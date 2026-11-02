James Van Der Beek’s Wife Shares Bittersweet First Halloween Experience Since Her Husband’s Passing [PHOTOS]

The wife of the late actor James Van Der Beek has given an insight into her family’s first Halloween since her husband tragically passed away.

Kimberly Van Der Beek, 44, lost her husband James, 48, on Wednesday, February 11 this year, when the “Dawson’s Creek” star lost his long and brave battle with colorectal cancer.

The actress, producer, and business consultant is regularly encountering things and events for the first time without James. She took to social media to share her and her family’s first October 31 without him around.

Kimberly Van Der Beek Had ‘A Mixed Bag of Feels’ This Halloween

Kimberly Van Der Beek shared her first Halloween experience without her husband, the late James Van Der Beek, with the 549,000 followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of 11 photographs of the Van Der Beek family on the spookiest day of the year, along with some of their friends. The snaps appear to be taken in and around the neighborhood in which they live. Kimberly is dressed as a miscellaneous character with artistic and dramatic winged eye makeup, dark lipstick, and a stylized heart-shaped drawing on her neck. Her children are dressed as the likes of Spider-Man, a Disney-esque princess, and a pumpkin-headed monster.

The caption on Kimberly’s post reads, “Anybody else have extra fun this Halloween? I personally prefer to just create a character day of… perhaps I should name this character so I have a better answer when people ask me what I am. Of course there was a mixed bag of feels for us. But, we all had an epic tjme [sic]. Lots of laughs, cool lights and ended the night dancing.”

While it’s understandable that the first Halloween since James passed would be bittersweet, it’s heartening to know the Van Der Beek family primarily enjoyed themselves — and it does undoubtedly look like that was the case, if the photographs are anything to go by.

Kimberly’s followers headed to the comments section of her post in their droves to have their say on it.

Kimberly’s Followers Love Her Halloween Snaps

Getty Kimberly Van Der Beek and James Van Der Beek.

The comments section of Kimberly Van Der Beek’s post is flooded with messages from her followers. Everyone seems delighted that the Van Der Beek family managed to enjoy themselves on their first Halloween since James Van Der Beek passed.

One of Kimberly’s followers commented, “A night ending with dancing is always a good sign! 🎃 💃”

Another follower wrote, “Great family! Looks like everyone had fun.”

“They look so much like their Daddy❤️ Happy Halloween yall look great,” said someone else.

Somebody else posted, “Ending the night dancing is great. Glad y’all had fun 🙌👏.”

An individual who loved the Van Der Beek family’s costumes proclaimed, “No everything doesn’t have to be a pop culture reference I love when people just go as a pumpkin or alien or any general costume. 💌”

One kind soul said, “I think of you often . Your beautiful family ❤️.”

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “🔥🔥🔥 You all are loved!! Happy Halloween ❤️.”

We second that: Happy belated Halloween to the Van Der Beek family.