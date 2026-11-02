Will Smith & Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino Arrive in Australia Together & They Look So Happy

Will Smith was photographed arriving at Sydney Airport in Australia on Monday, November 2. The musician and former “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star was spotted with his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, and in photos obtained by Page Six, the pair looked so happy.

Will Smith & Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino Reunite in Australia

Smith and Zampino were both dressed casually. He wore gray sweatpants, sneakers, and a blue hoodie, while she wore black sweatpants, sandals, a sweatshirt, and a black baseball cap. In the photos, they both look happy, smiling and laughing.

The former couple were married from 1992 to 1995 and have a son, Trey. Will is also a father to son Jaden Smith and daughter Willow Smith, with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, whom he married in 1997.

Will Smith & Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino’s Great Bond

This isn’t the first time Smith and Zampino have been photographed together since their split, and, memorably, they both attended the 2022 Oscars. Zampino posted a photo on Instagram of herself and Smith holding his Oscar, which he won for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “King Richard.” In the caption, she wrote, “Epic Night! Congratulations again – when 1 wins we all win! #family1st.”

This was also the year that Smith was embroiled in controversy with host Chris Rock. Zampino discussed this in an interview with Us Weekly. “It was one of those moments where I froze,” she said. “The first thing you do is you try to make sense of it in the [moment]. And when it doesn’t make sense in the moment … we didn’t even really have time. I didn’t even deal with it.”

She added, “When Chris and Will can come together and heal in a public way and extend forgiveness to one another? Do you know how many people that’s gonna help and set free? So, I see the opportunity in it.”

Will Smith & Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino’s Co-Parenting Relationship

Zampino has been open about their great co-parenting relationship. “It wasn’t difficult,” she told Fox News in 2020, about adjusting to their new normal after their divorce. “At the time I got divorced, it was a long, long, long time ago. Social media wasn’t even in existence. So I didn’t deal with it in such a public way. When we got divorced, it was obvious that we didn’t work. But now, it’s about our son. I’m telling you, we made the shift beautifully.”

She also revealed that they work better as co-parents, calling the relationship “more successful” than their romantic coupling. “I think that in terms of co-parenting, we’re more successful, a lot more successful actually, than in a marriage dynamic,” she said. “We were put on this Earth to be co-parents. That’s what we did, and that’s what we’re doing. We love each other, and it’s been amazing. It’s been a blessing.”

Smith has also publicly celebrated Zampino, including on her birthday with a sweet Instagram post of them with Trey as a baby. In the caption, he called her the “Best Baby Mama Ever” and said he loved her.