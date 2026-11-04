Meet the 80s Star Who Became a Stepmom to a Woman Older Than Her

Bo Derek has one of Hollywood’s more unusual family stories. The actress became a stepmother at just 19, but her new stepdaughter was already 22. Now 73 years old, Sean Catherine Derek has also built an impressive entertainment career of her own, including an Emmy-winning writing credit.

Becoming a Stepmom at Just 19

According to Hello, the actress married actor and filmmaker John Derek in 1976. At the time, she was just 19 years old. John already had two children from his first marriage to actress and ballerina Pati Behrs.

His daughter Sean was 22 when the couple married. Her older brother, Russell, was also older than their father’s new wife.

Sean celebrated her 73rd birthday on October 16. Meanwhile, Bo Derek will turn 70 on November 20. The two women have a little over three years between them.

Despite the unusual circumstances, Sean and her stepmother also shared a professional connection. Both worked on productions involving John during his career as a filmmaker.

Bo Derek and her husband remained married until John’s passing in 1998. Their relationship spanned more than two decades, during which the actress became part of an established Hollywood family.

Bo Derek’s Stepfamily Included Two Other Famous Actresses

Sean’s family connections extend beyond her famous stepmother. Her father had been married twice before meeting the 10 actress.

According to Hello, John’s second wife was Ursula Andress, best known for playing Honey Ryder in the James Bond film “Dr. No.” He later married actress Linda Evans, who became widely recognized for her role as Krystle Carrington in the television drama “Dynasty.”

Those marriages meant Sean grew up with several recognizable Hollywood names connected to her family. Her father was also an actor and filmmaker, giving her an early connection to the entertainment industry.

However, Sean eventually established her own career. Rather than following her father’s path in front of the camera, she found success as a television writer.

Bo Derek’s Stepchild Has an Emmy-Winning Career

Sean has writing credits on several animated television favorites. Her work includes “The Smurfs,” “Captain Planet,” “Spider-Man: The Animated Series” and “Batman: The Animated Series.”

One of her biggest career achievements came in 1993. According to Hello, Sean shared a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing in an Animated Program for “Batman: The Animated Series.” Her fellow winners included Paul Dini, Martin Pasko and Michael Reaves.

Meanwhile, Bo Derek has spoken openly about her own family choices. She did not have biological children, although she had considered becoming a mother.

Hello reported on earlier comments in which Bo Derek explained that she kept waiting for life to become less hectic. “I kept waiting for my life to slow down,” she said. “It never slowed down.” John, who already had two children, did not want more.

After her husband passed away, Bo Derek eventually found love again with actor John Corbett of “Sex and the City” fame, according to Parade. The couple married in 2020 after years together.

Today, the “10” star’s family story remains an unusual part of her Hollywood history. And her stepdaughter has a remarkable entertainment legacy of her own.