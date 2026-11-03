‘Gilmore Girls’ Star Milo Ventimiglia Makes Rare Comment About Ex Alexis Bledel

Milo Ventimiglia took fans on a trip down memory lane, sharing fond memories of his time on “Gilmore Girls,” including his experience working alongside his former girlfriend, Alexis Bledel.

In an interview with Us Weekly published on Monday, November 2, the 49-year-old actor revealed that when he looks back on his time on the show, it’s not particular episodes or scenes that stand out to him.

“The episodes are for an audience to pick apart, dissect,” he told the outlet. “For us to make it, [it’s] the experience of making it. What were those days like on set? Hanging out with Jared Padalecki, being with [costar and real-life love] Alexis [Bledel]. The experience is something that I always lean into, that really fills me up.”

Milo Ventimiglia Looks Back on Working With Ex Alexis Bledel

Getty Alexis Bledel & Milo Ventimiglia

Ventimiglia, who portrayed Rory’s boyfriend Jess Mariano, recalled a particular moment he shared with Bledel while filming the show.

“I remember shooting on the back lot of Warner Bros. with Alexis and getting on the bus and carrying a bag that the prop guy wanted to make really light. But I [said], ‘Yeah, but it looks full and it’s huge, so it should be heavy. Put a sandbag in it,” Ventimiglia recalled. “Those are the things that I think about.”

Ventimiglia and Bledel dated from December 2002 to June 2006 after meeting on the set of “Gilmore Girls.”

In an interview with PEOPLE in September 2006, Bledel revealed that she and Ventimiglia had discussed marriage.

“I think everybody who has been dating for more than a couple of years probably talks about it at some point,” the actress said at the time. “It’s a fun thing for us to talk about, but that’s it.”

Milo Ventimiglia to Star in ‘Gilmore Girls’ Documentary

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Meanwhile, Ventimiglia confirmed to Us Weekly that he will take part in the upcoming “Gilmore Girls” documentary on HBO Max.

“I have yet to record my part,” he told the outlet. “I think the world of Amy, and Lauren [Graham], too. I have no idea what we’re going to talk about. It was 26 years ago that I made the show.”

Ventimiglia continued, “It’s funny: I’ll have people run up to me and be like, ‘Hey, do you remember that time on Gilmore when you said this?’ I’m like, ‘That was 26 years ago.’ I’m like, ‘Tell me something about your life from 26 years ago.’ They’re like, ‘I wasn’t born.’ [laughs]”

The documentary will be told from the view of the show’s beloved creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband, executive producer Daniel Palladino.

It “reveals how the show eclipsed expectations to become a cross-generational phenomenon by unpacking the unique alchemy of the creators, cast, crew and collaborators. The film includes never-before-seen outtakes, behind-the-scenes footage and script pages.”

Other cast members who are joining the project include Liza Weil (Paris Geller), Danny Strong (Doyle McMaster), and Lauren Graham (Lorelai Gilmore).