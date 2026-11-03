Katey Sagal Set to Return to Fox 30 Years After ‘Married…With Children’ Finale

Katey Sagal is back! The beloved actress is returning to the network that made her a household name in the sitcom “Married…With Children”.

Sagal is set to take on a recurring role in the Fox medical comedy drama, “Best Medicine.”

Katey Sagal Returns

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According to Variety, Sagal will play Kathleen Gavin, who is described as “Louisa’s (Abigail Spencer) estranged mother and the only person in the world who’s not welcome in Port Wenn. Combative, conniving, and always looking out for herself, Kathleen unexpectedly returns to town after a long absence, sending Louisa’s life into chaos. Martin (Josh Charles) quickly discovers there’s a reason why the people of Port Wenn refer to her as ‘Shady Katie.'”

While the outlet did not reveal how long Sagal’s recurring role is expected to last, Variety did share that the “Sons of Anarchy” star will begin her stint later this season.

“Best Medicine” is based on the popular British series “Doc Martin.” The comedy series centers on Martin Best, a brilliant surgeon who leaves his career in Boston to become the general practitioner in the small town where he spent his childhood summers.

According to the show’s synopsis, Martin’s medical skills do little to quell his rude manners, which alienate locals “as he battles hidden phobias and struggles with personal connections.”

The series — in its second season on Fox — stars Josh Charles, Abigail Spencer, Josh Segarra, Cree, and Annie Potts.

‘Married…With Children’ Reunion?

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In addition to her return to the Fox network, Sagal may be shaping up to join her fellow “Married…With Children” stars for a cast reunion.

There have been talks of a reboot for years. Originally announced in May 2022, the proposed revival was quietly in development for nearly two years before reportedly getting scrapped.

Sony did not provide a specific reason for halting the project; however, the studio emphasized that the property “remains very important,” according to TV Line.

Sagal joined her TV husband Ed O’Neill and children, Christina Applegate and David Faustino, on stage at the Wiltern in Los Angeles for “An Evening with The Bundys: The Married with Children Cast Reunion” in January.

The get-together sparked full-blown reunion rumors. However, according to Faustino, Sagal and O’Neill’s careers make them hard to pin down.

“They were a little bit more difficult to get onboard,” he explained during a recent appearance on the “Pod Meets World” podcast.

Applegate’s health battles have also been a challenge. She recently revealed she was misdiagnosed with MS and is back to square one.

“It’s just a postponement, and it will be coming,” Faustino said of an upcoming “Married…with Children” reunion. “I think late fall is what we’re looking at.”

Fans can still keep up with the Bundys as the series — which originally ran from 1987 to 1997 — is available on streaming services worldwide. According to CBR, “Married…With Children” held the No. 10 spot on HBO Max’s worldwide top TV shows in June 2025.