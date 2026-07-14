‘Married…with Children’ Reunion Shaping Up, Could Happen Within Months

Television fans have enjoyed watching cast reunions from numerous classic sitcoms, ranging from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” to “Friends.”

However, the cast of one still-popular show from the 1980s & 1990s has yet to get together in public: “Married…with Children.”

‘Married…with Children’ Changed the Sitcom Game

Airing in the early years of the then-fledgling Fox network, the show chronicled the exploits of washed-up shoe salesman Al Bundy (Ed O’Neill), sex-starved, beehive-coiffed wife Peggy (Katey Sagal) and their kids Kelly (Christina Applegate) and Bud (David Faustino).

At the time, the series proved shocking and controversial to viewers who were used to seeing sitcom parents as wise and caring guardians, not selfish, moronic louts. The antithesis of “The Cosby Show,” “Married…with Children” nevertheless carved out its own unique niche in the annals of television, running for 11 successful seasons from 1987 until 1997.

Longstanding Reunion Rumors

For years, Faustino has been spearheading attempts to get the cast back together in some form, whether for a table read, a convention appearance, a TV special and even a full-fledged reboot.

The long-awaited reunion finally seemed to be on the horizon when Variety reported in late 2025 that the four key cast-members would all appear together that January in Los Angeles for the Netflix is a Joke festival, with the reunion to be streamed as a special.

The reunion was then postponed until May. Finally, all four actors came together for a special onstage event at the Wiltern in Los Angeles. Proceeds benefied the charity Race to Erase MS (at the behest of Applegate, who was diagnosed with MS in 2021).

Reunion Now Back on Track

The event was so successful that plans began shaping up for another. However, that new reunion has remained firmly in the “rumor” phase.

However, good news emerged during Faustino’s recent appearance on the “Pod Meets World” podcast, revealing that plans for another reunion were shaping up — and could take place within the next few months.

The ‘Married…with Children’ Cast Has Remained Close

According to Faustino, he and his TV family have remained close over the years. Still, he’s encountered one challenge after another when attempting to mount a “Married…with Children” reunion.

One big reason has been the subsequent success of his co-stars. O’Neill went on to further TV fame with acclaimed comedy “Modern Family,” while Sagal has pivoted between comedy — with sitcoms such as “8 Simple Rules” and “The Conners” — and gritty drama, primarily as scheming Gemma Teller on biker drama “Sons of Anarchy.”

“They were a little bit more difficult to get onboard,” Faustino admitted.

Christina Applegate’s Health Has Been a Factor

Faustino confirmed that Applegate’s health had been a contributing factor to stalling the reunion, forcing plans to be “put on hold for a little while” (per Parade).

However, he shared a happy update about his TV sister’s condition.

“She’s doing much better,” he said, explaining that plans are fluid but still in place.

“It’s just a postponement, and it will be coming,” Faustino said of an upcoming “Married…with Children” reunion. “I think late fall is what we’re looking at.”





