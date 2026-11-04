Denise Richards Sizzles in Figure-Hugging Black Dress at ‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 Premiere Ahead of Her Appearance on the Show [VIDEO & PICS]

Gorgeous Denise Richards looked absolutely sizzling as she stepped out in New York City for the star-studded premiere of the second season of the Hulu high-fashion legal drama “All’s Fair.” It took place on Monday, November 2.

Model and actress Richards, 55, will guest star in season 2 of the series, which stars an incredible ensemble cast that includes Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson, and Glenn Close.

Per its IMDb synopsis, the show “Follows a successful divorce lawyer and the owner of an all-female law firm in Los Angeles.”

Richards will play a guest-starring role as a character called Jenna, who appears as a client of Watts’ character Liberty Ronson in the series.

The star of 1998’s “Wild Things” and 1999’s “The World Is Not Enough” took to social media to share her look from the season 2 premiere with her fans.

Denise Richards Looked Incredible at the ‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 Premiere

Getty Denise Richards.

Beautiful Denise Richards shared some snaps of her look at the “All’s Fair” season 2 premiere with the 1.8 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post’s settings mean it isn’t embeddable here, but you can see it by clicking here.

It includes a carousel of six photographs from the event. Richards looked absolutely incredible in a sleek, high-necked, figure-hugging black gown. In five of the six images, she poses alone. In the other, she stands with “All’s Fair” producer and director Anthony Hemingway.

Richards’ caption on her post reads, “Well this was fun✨ @ryanmurphyproductions thank you for including me… what an honor to add this to my resume. I’m humbled & grateful to be guest starring with these fabulous ladies and to be directed by @shinybootz @allsfaironhulu season 2 is streaming on Nov. 4 on @hulu and Hulu on Disney+.” She then gratefully tagged everyone who helped with her look at the premiere.

There are also several videos circulating showing Richards at the event, one of which you can see below.

Richards’ Fans & Followers Loved Her ‘All’s Fair’ Premiere Look

Above, you can see a video of a beaming Denise Richards at the premiere of “All’s Fair” season 2 in New York City.

Her fans, followers, and famous friends loved her look and there are countless comments on Instagram telling her as much.

On her post about the season 2 premiere, her daughter, Lola Sheen, commented, “Oh my gosh mom you are the most beautiful person in the world.”

Reality star Melissa Gorga wrote on the same post, “Beautiful 🔥.”

Actress Jaime Pressley proclaimed, “You look absolutely stunning lady! 👏👏👏🙌🔥❤️”

One of Richards’ followers posted, “WOW!!! You look INCREDIBLE Denise ✨🖤✨🖤✨.”

Another follower said, “Denise, you are shining your brightest! I absolutely loved last season of All’s Fair and I can’t wait for season 2 with you! A woman that looks like fire is indeed the most dangerous for the one that lit the match! 🔥❤️✨You go girl! 🔥”

The comments section of the above video is also teeming with lovely messages, as reality star Ramona Singer commented on it, “❤️❤️❤️❤️you are so special and stunning 🤩.”

Last but not least, on the same video, one Instagram user noted, “She’s gorgeous! I sat by her in Westlake getting our nails done and she is just as beautiful and sweet in person!”

We can’t wait to see Denise Richards in season 2 of “All’s Fair.” It premieres today, Wednesday, November 4, on Hulu.

Denise Richards’ filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.