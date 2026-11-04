Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber Step Out Six Weeks After Presley’s Death

Cindy Crawford and her husband, Rande Gerber, were recently spotted in public six weeks after the death of their son, Presley Gerber.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, the 60-year-old supermodel and her 64-year-old husband were seen leaving a supermarket in Malibu.

Photos shared by the Daily Mail showed the couple walking side by side, with Rande carrying a brown grocery bag.

Crawford kept her look casual in a green button-up shirt, jeans, and brown boots, finishing the outfit with a pair of sunglasses. Rande also opted for a relaxed look, wearing jeans, a white shirt, and a black windbreaker.

Life After Losing Presley Gerber

The sighting comes after their daughter, Kaia Gerber, 25, returned to work with her first fashion campaign since the death of her brother, Presley.

The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday that Kaia posed for JW Anderson x UGG, her first modeling gig since the family’s tragic loss.

On Oct. 19, Kaia shared an emotional tribute to Presley, referring to him as her “forever big brother.”

“You know how much I loved being your sister. It has always been, and will forever be, my favorite thing about myself,” the model wrote in part.

“I came into this world with a white-knuckle grip around you. I had more love for you than I knew what to do with. And now that it has nowhere obvious to go, I’m certain it’s going to swallow me whole.”

She continued, “You were my ultimate teacher while you were here, and now I’m left wondering what I could possibly be taught in your absence.”

Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber Remember Late Son

Crawford also honored Presley with a heartfelt Instagram tribute, sharing a black-and-white photo of her son and expressing how deeply the family misses him.

“Presley Walker Gerber July 2, 1999-September 20, 2026. We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother,” Crawford wrote.

She continued, “We feel so blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years. He is a sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved, now and forever. We are so proud of how he showed up in the world, with kindness and vulnerability.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from so many who know and love our family and even strangers who feel our pain. ‘Til we meet again our sweet boy. We love you forever, Mom, Dad and Kaia.”

Presley died at 27 on September 20 after a suspected overdose while staying at a luxury rehabilitation facility in Santa Monica, California.