Cindy Crawford Checks In on Grieving Daughter Kaia Gerber Before Visiting Late Son Presley’s Home

Cindy Crawford was spotted checking in on her daughter Kaia Gerber, weeks after the heartbreaking loss of her son, Presley Gerber.

The 60-year-old model was photographed leaving her daughter’s home on Thursday before heading to Presley’s residence, according to an October 16 report by the Daily Mail.

Photos published by the outlet showed Crawford wearing a white linen blouse and jeans as she appeared to get into a parked car.

Cindy Crawford Meets With Randy Gerber at Presley’s Place After Kaia Visit

The outlet also reported that Crawford met her husband, Rande Gerber, at Presley’s home after visiting Kaia. The grieving couple is said to have remained at the residence.

Crawford’s latest sighting came just days after Kaia was spotted together with her parents for the first time since her brother’s death.

On Monday, October 12, the Daily Mail reported that Kaia has emerged from her grief “cocoon,” but was “still struggling” to cope with the loss of her brother.

“She had a little cocoon there with friends stopping by. She tried her best to hold it together, but she was not eating much, she had no appetite, which is hard for her as she has said in the past she suffers from ‘disordered eating,'” the source claimed.

The outlet also reported that Crawford encouraged her daughter to get out of the house and “keep a routine” as she navigates her grief.

“She also has not cut her hair or done her nails, and she has been in sweats the whole time,” the source added. “Her mom has encouraged her to keep a routine going to help deal with grief.”

Kaia Gerber Leans on Family & Friends

Getty Cindy Crawford with her children Presley and Kaia, and her husband Rande Gerber, in 2018.

Previously, the Daily Mail reported that Kaia is “very sad” as she grieves the loss of Presley, whom she often called “her best friend.”

“Kaia is very sad; it’s hard for her to believe her brother is gone forever, it’s not sinking in just yet, it’s a lot to digest, understandably,” the source told the outlet.

The outlet noted that the model gets much-needed support from her family and her close friends as she processes the tragic loss.

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“Everyone in the family is worried about Kaia. They fear she won’t be able to handle this, but she has a good network around her,” the source added. “She has old friends that are making her feel better.”

The source continued, “Her biggest allies are her parents and her boyfriend Lewis, even his dad Bill.”

Kaia previously told Vogue in August she tried to be the “easy child” as her brother faced a decade-long struggle with drugs.

“When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone,” she explained. “I think that’s also why I started to self-​identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help. Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing.”