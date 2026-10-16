Jennifer Meyer Addresses How Ex Tobey Maguire Officiating Her Wedding Was a ‘Little Unconventional’

Jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer married Geoffrey Ogunlesi in a gorgeous ceremony at the Four Seasons Resort Lana’i in Hawaii on October 10. Her three children attended: she shares two with her ex-husband, Tobey Maguire, and one with Ogunlesi, and in a move that surprised some, the couple not only asked Maguire to attend the ceremony but also had him officiate it!

Jennifer Meyer Discusses Tobey Maguire Officiating Her Wedding

In an interview with Vogue, published on Thursday, October 15, Meyer spoke about her wedding, including her thoughts on Maguire officiating. “I genuinely felt like I was floating on cloud nine,” she said. “I had zero jitters, just pure happiness. Having our three children and our parents walk down the aisle made it even more special. And having Tobey, my ex-husband, officiate was so special. A little unconventional, but so perfectly us.”

Meyer was walked down the aisle by her father, Ron Meyer. After the ceremony, she and her new husband posed for portraits. “The wedding was so heartfelt, so full of love, and somehow even more magical than I could have imagined,” she told Vogue. “To be in Hawaii, surrounded by the people we love most, marrying the love of my life…I’m still pinching myself. It was perfect in every way.”

Meyer also described other details of her wedding in her interview, including how it was the “perfect wedding,” saying, “by the end of the night, I was in slippers eating chicken fingers.” They had a wonderful time dancing and laughing, and Meyer shared that her wedding was “beyond anything I could have imagined.”

Tobey Maguire & Jennifer Meyer’s Incredible Co-Parenting Relationship

Maguire and Meyer met in 2003 and married in 2007. They divorced in 2016 and have had an incredible co-parenting relationship and friendship. In a May interview with People, Meyer praised her ex-husband for being “the most A+ human being I know.”

“When Tobey and I broke up, it was very clear immediately that Ruby and Otis came first, and we really cared about each other as people, and we wanted to be in each other’s lives no matter what,” she said. “And we didn’t want to miss a Christmas. We didn’t want to miss a Thanksgiving.”

Meyer added, “We travel all together. We have every holiday together. We have every birthday all together. He is an incredible father. He is an incredible ex-husband. And Geoff loves him, and he loves Geoff. And so everything just works.”

Meyer and Maguire’s children, daughter Ruby Sweetheart and son Otis Tobias, were born in 2006 and 2009. She welcomed a baby girl with Ogunlesi, confirming the news in June, 2026, in honor of Father’s Day. She was 49 at the time. Speaking of her pregnancy journey this time, she told People, “I was so much younger when I did it with my first two kids, and I was the first of my friends [to get pregnant] pretty much. So it was a different mentality. And now I know everything and what to expect.”