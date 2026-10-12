Tobey Maguire Officiates Ex-Wife Jennifer Meyer’s Star-Studded Wedding [Photos]

Tobey Maguire officiated his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer’s wedding to music executive Geoffrey Ogunlesi in Hawaii over the weekend. The October 10 ceremony brought together several Hollywood stars, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Hudson and Courteney Cox. The celebration also included the former couple’s children and Meyer’s baby daughter with her new husband.

Tobey Maguire Officiates Jennifer Meyer’s Hawaiian Wedding

According to Page Six, Meyer and Ogunlesi exchanged vows at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Hawaii. The jewelry designer, 49, wore a strapless white wedding gown with a long veil. Ogunlesi, 34, complemented her look in a black suit and bow tie.

Tobey Maguire took on a central role in the outdoor ceremony and officiated the wedding. The actor and Meyer were married for nine years before announcing their separation in October 2016.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jeff Bezos Join Star-Studded Guest List

The Hawaiian wedding attracted an impressive collection of celebrity guests. According to Hello!, DiCaprio attended with his girlfriend, model Vittoria Ceretti. “Friends” star Courteney Cox was also photographed greeting the bride.

Hudson arrived with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa. Celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe was among the other notable attendees.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, also joined the festivities. The couple coordinated their outfits in black. Bezos wore a tuxedo, while Sánchez Bezos chose a strapless dress.

The gathering brought together several of Meyer’s famous connections. The jewelry designer has longstanding friendships throughout Hollywood. She also has professional ties to some of the industry’s biggest names.

Meyer designed the wedding bands for Jennifer Aniston’s 2015 marriage to Justin Theroux. A representative confirmed her involvement at the time. However, Hello! noted that Aniston’s attendance at Meyer’s Hawaiian wedding had not been confirmed.

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer Share Two Children

Tobey Maguire and Meyer married in Hawaii in 2007. They announced their separation in 2016 after nine years of marriage. The former couple share two children: daughter Ruby, 19, and son Otis, 17. Both were part of the wedding celebrations.

The occasion also included Meyer’s baby daughter with Ogunlesi. The couple welcomed their first child together earlier in 2026.

Tobey Maguire’s role at the wedding came shortly after his divorce from Meyer was finalized. Page Six reported that court documents confirmed the termination of their marriage earlier in October 2026. Their legal separation had taken several years to resolve fully.

The former couple have continued co-parenting since their initial split.

Jennifer Meyer and Geoffrey Ogunlesi’s Relationship

Meyer and Ogunlesi were first linked in the summer of 2023. They made their red-carpet debut together at the Baby2Baby Gala that November.

In August 2024, Meyer announced their engagement. Despite her expertise as a jewelry designer, Meyer revealed that Ogunlesi had organized the proposal himself. Responding to a congratulatory comment on Instagram, she wrote, “It was alllll him! Total surprise”.

The wedding brought Meyer’s family and Hollywood connections together for the couple’s next chapter. With Tobey Maguire officiating and several major stars in attendance, the Hawaiian celebration became a notable gathering for the entertainment world.

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