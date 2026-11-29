Amy Schumer is switching up her signature look, and her latest hairstyle has fans seeing a resemblance to one of pop music’s biggest stars.

The comedian, 45, recently debuted a fresh set of wispy bangs, giving her blonde hair a noticeable makeover. Schumer shared the new look in an Instagram video posted Nov. 26, where she joked that the change was making people confuse her with singer Sabrina Carpenter.

Schumer Shows Off Her New Look

“Now that I have bangs, a lot of people are thinking that I am someone I’m not, like Sabrina Carpenter,” Schumer quipped before adding, “Well, a Carpenter.”

The “Trainwreck” star showed off her fringe while wearing a simple white tank top. Her remaining blonde locks fell loosely around her shoulders, creating a relaxed look that was noticeably different from her usual hairstyle.

The playful comparison quickly caught the attention of fans and friends, many of whom shared their own experiences with getting bangs.

“The second I got bangs I get Sabrina Carpenter all the time. I’m like maybe her trans mother.”

Another commenter joked about the challenges of adjusting to the haircut, writing, “OMG. You too? Yours look cute!!!!! Mine? I’m spending most of my free time researching how to hide them while they grow out.”

One fan offered a different comparison, commenting, “A Martha’s Vineyard carpenter chick for sure. Happy Thanksgiving.”

Schumer also received praise for embracing the change, with one person writing, “I can finish that thought in your head and commend you for not saying it out loud.”

Schumer Has Lost a Ton of Weight Recently

The new hairstyle is not the first time Schumer has surprised followers with a change in her appearance.

In August, she shared vacation photos from a yacht, showing off her figure in a floral-print bikini top, cream-colored bottoms and sunglasses. One additional picture showed her wearing the same outfit underneath a colorful green and pink robe.

“I never knew there would be days like this,” she wrote alongside the Aug. 1 Instagram post. “No filter as per ushe.”

The comedian has also been candid about balancing her career with motherhood. Schumer shares her son, Gene, with her former husband, chef Chris Fischer. The couple married in 2018 and welcomed their son in 2019.

During a 2022 interview with PEOPLE, Schumer discussed how difficult it could be to spend time away from her young son while working.

“I just want to be with him as much as I can,” she said. “I’m very grateful to be able to work and have time for myself also. But it’s brutal. It hurts. I mean, like, there’s no way. It’s a painful thing.”

At the time, she was preparing for a busy schedule that included 65 tour dates and the return of “Inside Amy Schumer” after a six-year hiatus.

Despite missing Gene while traveling, Schumer said she did not worry about him being cared for at home.

“And so I don’t worry about him being taken care of,” she said. “I just, I just miss him. You just wanna physically be there. I really do think it’s harder for me than him.”

For now, Schumer appears to be enjoying her latest transformation, even if her new bangs have prompted a few unexpected celebrity comparisons.