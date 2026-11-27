Gorgeous Sydney Sweeney can’t seem to stop surprising her fans with stunning photo drops in which she’s scantily clad.

Sweeney, 29, has caused a stir on multiple occasions this year — not least when she got completely naked as part of a campaign for the sports prediction platform Novig. She doesn’t let that get to her, though, and regularly defies the naysayers with new edgy campaigns.

Of course, the star of HBO drama series “Euphoria,” erotic thriller “The Housemaid,” Marvel’s “Madame Web,” and horror movies like “Nocturne” and “Immaculate” is also the founder of lingerie brand Syrn (stylized as SYRN). She often stars in the company’s sexy promotional material.

Her latest snaps for the brand are sensational. She took to social media to share the naughty and nice collection with her fans.

Sydney Sweeney Dropped the Last 2 SYRN Holiday Collections

Getty Sydney Sweeney.

Beautiful Sydney Sweeney dropped the latest promotional photographs she’s taken for SYRN with the 25.6 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post (which you can see by clicking here) includes a carousel of 13 photographs and four videos. In the media, she can be seen wearing white, light blue, black, and red lingerie sets, and festive pyjamas, amongst other things, in various Christmassy settings. Of course, the star looks absolutely phenomenal in all of the snaps and clips.

Sweeney’s caption on her post reads, “naughty or nice… 🤭 dropping the last two @syrn holiday collections early, this weekend only (also couldn’t resist sharing a little more from our holiday shoot cause you know how much i love the holidays ❤️😅🥰).”

Sabrina Carpenter’s cover of “White Christmas” (stylized as “white xmas”) appropriately plays over the post.

As they tend to do when she drops a load of photos, Sweeney’s fans and followers flocked to the post’s comment section to share their thoughts about it.

Sweeney’s Fans & Followers Love Seeing Her Doing Her Thing

Getty Sydney Sweeney.

The comments section of Sydney Sweeney’s latest post is buzzing with activity. Her fans and followers have flooded it with messages telling her how amazing she looks in her latest sultry snaps.

One of Sweeney’s followers commented in Portuguese, saying, “Parece que foi pintada a mão, de tão linda !” That translates as, “It looks like it was hand-painted, so beautiful!”

Another follower wrote, “Our generation Marilyn Monroe 😍.”

“The Next Bond Girl ❤️,” suggested someone else.

A big fan of Sweeney stated, “I wish I was as beautiful as Sydney. She is so blessed! She is a sweet person too.”

Somebody else joked, “Frosty The Snowman saw this and his family had to identify him at a water treatment facility. ☃️😂”

“Dear Santa…I want a body like Syd for Christmas 😂❤️🔥,” said one admiring poster.

“Now I believe in angels ✨,” posted a particularly complimentary individual.

Last but not least, another Instagram user commented, “Beautiful young lady. Girl you got it, flaunt it!!!”

If you’re excited to see even more of Sydney Sweeney, the stunning star has several future projects confirmed. They include three movies in 2027 alone; the thriller sequel “The Housemaid’s Secret,” the military sci-fi action space opera film “Gundam,” and the tragicomedy “Custom of the Country.”

We absolutely can’t wait to watch them all (and everything else Sweeney has planned).

Sydney Sweeney’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.