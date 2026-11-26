“NCIS” creator Donald P. Bellisario is reportedly cutting financial ties with the television franchise he helped launch more than two decades ago.

Although Bellisario stepped away from his creative duties on the CBS procedural in 2007, he continued to earn millions annually from its ongoing success. Now, the prolific television producer has reportedly sold his share of the series’ back-end profits for approximately $400 million, according to a Bloomberg newsletter.

Before the sale, Bellisario was earning more than $25 million annually from the franchise, which CBS says has generated $10 billion in revenue since its inception.

Donald P. Bellisario Left ‘NCIS’ Amid Reported Creative Differences With Mark Harmon

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Bellisario’s involvement with the franchise dates back more than 30 years, when he created the military legal drama “JAG.”

The series ran for 10 seasons and introduced audiences to Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, before Bellisario and Don McGill launched “NCIS” in 2003.

Bellisario stepped away from the procedural following season 4 amid reported creative differences with Harmon. At the time, CBS Paramount Network Television president David Stapf praised the producer’s contributions to the network.

“The creativity, vision and talents of Don Bellisario built ‘NCIS’ into one of television’s most successful dramas,” Stapf said in 2007.

“He not only built a top-rated show but a great producing team that provides terrific continuity for the years ahead. With ‘JAG’ and ‘NCIS,’ Don has a great tradition of success with the network and our studio; we look forward to developing his next generation of projects.”

Bellisario’s relationship with CBS later became the subject of a legal dispute involving the franchise’s expansion.

In 2013, the network settled a lawsuit with Bellisario after he alleged that his contract entitled him to a “first opportunity” to work on “NCIS: Los Angeles” or receive compensation related to the spinoff.

How ‘NCIS’ Became a $10 Billion Television Franchise

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Since its premiere, the original procedural has surpassed 500 episodes and spawned seven spinoffs.

According to Collider, the franchise’s multibillion-dollar revenue comes from several sources, including advertising, merchandise and licensing agreements.

Skydance TV co-chair George Cheeks described the franchise as CBS’ “quiet hero,” noting that its financial performance “dwarfs” that of many streaming series.

The original “NCIS” also belongs to a relatively small group of scripted television dramas that have surpassed 20 seasons, alongside “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Bellisario had already established himself in television long before introducing audiences to Gibbs and his team. His previous credits include the original “Magnum P.I.,” starring Tom Selleck, and “Quantum Leap.”

Familiar Faces Help Fuel Another Ratings Resurgence for CBS

Bellisario’s reported financial decision comes as the franchise continues to attract millions of viewers across multiple series.

This fall, “NCIS” and two of its three current spinoffs, “NCIS: New York” and “NCIS: Origins,” premiered their latest seasons to an average of 5.49 million viewers, giving CBS the most-watched broadcast lineup of the evening.

“NCIS: New York,” the franchise’s newest addition, also debuted as the most-watched new program of the fall television season.

CBS has brought several familiar faces back into the franchise this season, including Harmon, Michael Weatherly, and LL COOL J, all of whom played central roles in the procedural universe during its earlier years.

The “NCIS” franchise airs Tuesdays beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.