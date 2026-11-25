Zach Hickerson is opening up about the heartbreaking moments before Hayden Panettiere’s death, sharing a detailed account of the day he and his brother, Brian Hickerson, found the actress unresponsive.

In a new interview with TMZ’s Charlie Neff, Zach, Brian’s brother, recalled visiting the Airbnb where the actress and Brian were staying.

He Recalls the Moment She Was Found

At first, he did not immediately recognize that something was wrong when he saw Panettiere sitting with her legs crossed and leaning forward.

“I didn’t think it was abnormal that she was [sitting], kind of, Indian-style and laid over,” he said. “Her hair was longer, so it was covering. I just assumed that she would pop up and be like, ‘Zachary, what are we doing today?’”

However, his concern grew when he sat down near her and realized she was not responding.

Zach said he alerted Brian, who then lifted Panettiere toward him. That was when Zach noticed that her face had turned purple and understood the seriousness of the situation.

He immediately called 911 and began performing CPR on the actress, according to his account. First responders eventually arrived and took over the efforts to revive her.

Zach described watching as emergency personnel tried to save Panettiere’s life. He said Brian was distraught and struggled to process what was happening.

“I remember him being in more of a distraught, disbelief, kind of, shock the whole time,” Zach recalled about how his brother was. “I don’t know what was going through his mind or what his reaction is, but to me he looked just in disbelief.”

He recalled kneeling near Panettiere’s feet and praying while paramedics continued their attempts to help her. After they pronounced her dead, Zach said he said his goodbyes before leaving the residence.

Panettiere was 36 when she died on Aug. 16 in Greenville, South Carolina. She was best known for playing Claire Bennet on Heroes and Juliette Barnes on “Nashville.”

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office determined in September that the actress died from the toxic effects of several substances. The report identified fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol and quetiapine. Her death was classified as accidental.

The findings prompted further attention to the circumstances surrounding her final hours. In October, the Greenville Police Department announced that it had concluded its investigation.

“Based on the Medical Examiner’s determination and the findings of the investigation,” the department said, Panettiere’s death was ruled accidental.

Zach also discussed how he hopes to honor the actress’s memory. During his conversation with TMZ, he shared plans to establish a foundation focused on helping people struggling with drug addiction. He also told a parable that reflected the way he remembers Panettiere.

The actress’s death prompted an outpouring of tributes from friends, colleagues and fans. Her work on television and in film made her a familiar face to audiences for years, while her personal struggles with addiction and recovery had also been part of her public story.

Panettiere had spoken openly about those experiences in her memoir, “This Is Me: A Reckoning,” released in May. She discussed addiction, recovery and other difficult chapters of her life.

Her death also left behind her daughter, Kaya, whom she shared with former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko.

It was recently revealed that her estate will be left to her daughter. It was valued at a little over $6 million.

While local police have closed their investigation, questions surrounding the circumstances of Panettiere’s death have continued to draw attention. Zach’s new interview offers another account of the desperate efforts to save the actress during her final moments.