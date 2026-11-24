Jessica Alba is continuing divorce proceedings with ex-husband Cash Warren. The 45-year-old star has been ordered to pay Warren a massive sum as part of their divorce. The Los Angeles County Superior Court has ordered the actress to issue a startling amount to her ex-husband as part of a profit-sharing plan involving her company, HonorBar Inc.

PEOPLE was the first to report on the development. The outlet claimed to have obtained court documents that detailed exactly how much Alba needs to deliver. The “Fantastic Four” star and her ex-husband were married from 2008 to 2025. They have three children born between 2008 and 2018.

Alba has moved on to another romantic relationship since the divorce, but proceedings have continued ever since the pair announced their separation.

Jessica Alba Must Pay Her Ex-Husband $577,481 As Part Of Their Divorce

Jessica Alba’s hefty divorce got a bit heftier after the Los Angeles County Superior Court confirmed her settlement fees. The actress was married to Cash Warren, 47, for 17 years before their divorce was finalized.

Despite both being in different relationships, their divorce proceedings have still not been finalized. On November 20, the court ordered Alba to pay $577,481 under her company’s profit-sharing plan. It is part of an even larger payout of over $3 million to balance the division of their property.

According to PEOPLE, Warren can choose to receive the payment all at once or through a retirement plan in a retirement account. He can also choose to acquire the funds immediately or over the course of a certain period of time.

In Alba’s favor, the actress will not have to pay Warren any other benefits relating to her amount once it has been delivered.

Inside Jessica Alba And Cash Warren’s Marriage And Divorce

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren were together for 20 years before they went their separate ways. The two first met on the set of “Fantastic Four” in 2005. Warren was an assistant to the director, Tim Story. During their marriage, he went on to become a producer in his own right.

Alba and Warren eloped in 2008, shortly before she gave birth to their first child. The pair maintained a low-key union for decades, during which they also welcomed two more children. The pair are parents of Honor Marie Warren, 18, Haven Garner Warren, 15, and Hayes Alba Warren, 8.

Alba shocked fans when she announced their separation in 2024. The two had been married for 16 years in a two-decade relationship by then. According to court documents, Alba filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences,” dated December 27, 2024.

Despite their separation and extended divorce proceedings, Alba and Warren appear to have maintained a good relationship. The actress praised her ex-husband in an Instagram Stories post on Father’s Day 2025.

“Our babies couldn’t have a better dad — warm, kind, present, always knowing just what to say,” she wrote on her social media. “I admire your patience and the way you hold space for them. Making them feel safe and light after every conversation. Thank you for being their rock 🫶🏽.”

Warren, 47, has since been romantically linked with model Hana Sun Doerr, 21, in 2025, and model Seanna Pereira, 25, in 2026.

Alba, 45, has been dating actor Danny Ramirez, 34, since 2025.