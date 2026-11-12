Beautiful Jessica Alba, 45, Shows Off Her Incredible Flexibility in New ’11/11′ Photo Drop [SEE]

The gorgeous actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba has wowed her fans once again with a stunning November photo drop — and one of the snaps shows off the star’s incredible flexibility.

Alba, 45, loves to share insights with her life and regularly posts bundles of photographs for the world to see. This latest one is real treat.

The “Dark Angel,” “Fantastic Four,” and “Sin City” star took to social media to share her latest batch of pictures.

Jessica Alba Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous in Latest Snaps

On Wednesday, November 11 (11/11), Jessica Alba shared the latest collection of photographs from her personal life with the 21.9 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of 13 images. The images include a drop dead gorgeous selfie, a snap of Alba with her friends in the front row of a Los Angeles Kings ice hockey game, a screenshot from her phone screen showing the time as 11:11 on November 11, a gorgeous shot of Alba dressed up ready for a night out, and, most impressively, a picture of Alba in a yoga pose that shows off her hugely impressive figure and flexibility.

The collection of snaps ends with a positive message that says, “Nothing meant for you can miss you. Love, the universe.”

The star’s very short and simple caption on her post reads, “11/11.”

Trinix and Queen D’s 2021 electronic dance track “She Said (Big Jet Plane)” plays over the post.

Alba’s fans and followers made a beeline for the comments section of her post to share their thoughts about it.

Alba’s Fans & Followers Love Her Latest Photo Drop

Getty Jessica Alba.

The comments section of Jessica Alba’s post is teeming with messages from her fans, followers, and famous friends. They all love her latest collection of photographs.

Alba’s boyfriend, actor Danny Ramirez, posted, “❤️❤️❤️.”

Similarly, Paris Hilton dropped a “😍.”

“This is lovely 👏,” said one of Alba’s followers.

Another follower wrote, “Glowing! Share the make up for Us to buy!”

“Lovely in silver dress, delighted with pictures ❤️❤️,” proclaimed somebody else.

“Absolutely gorgeous, my dear you’re the most beautiful woman in the universe my dearest J❤️❤️❤️🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” noted a particularly complimentary fan.

“So sparkly amazing eyes ❤️🎉😃,” stated someone else.

Last but by no means least, one Instagram user commented, “Feeling the 11/11/1 vibes 🔥🔥🔥.”

We haven’t seen Alba acting on either the big or small screen since 2024. Her last credit came in the action thriller film “Trigger Warning” that year.

However, there’s good news for those you who are keen to see her acting return, as the star will appear in several projects in the near future.

Her confirmed upcoming works include the biographical sports drama movie “Maserati: The Brothers,” the action thriller flick “The Mark,” the drama film “A Tree Is Blue,” the mystery thriller television series “Confessions on the 7:45,” the action movie “Incógnito,” and the fantasy rom-com remake “13 Going on 30.”

We look forward to seeing all of Jessica Alba’s upcoming work and wish her well with each of them.

Jessica Alba’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.