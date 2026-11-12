‘Yes, Dear’ Star Passes Away at 62 & Tributes Pour In

Anthony Clark, a beloved actor and comedian who is best known for his role in CBS’ “Yes, Dear,” has passed away at the age of 62.

The news was announced by his former costar Mike O’Malley, who shared an emotional tribute on X.

“Anthony Clark died yesterday. He was a hilarious guy. When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows,” O’Malley wrote. “The first time we saw him at The Comedy Connection we laughed and laughed and laughed. He was so unique—one of those comics who is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations. I was a fan before I was a friend. We spoke on the phone three weeks ago. He had us laughing loudly once again. Attached are some snapshots from our last episode of “Yes Dear” which ended twenty years ago after 122 episodes. Rest in peace. Tony.”

Along with Clark and O’Malley, Louisa Kelly and Liza Snyder also starred in the 200 sitcom, following two couples living under the same roof. The show ran for six seasons. However, before he landed the role on “Yes, Dear,” Clark was featured on an episode of Louisa Kelly and Liza Snyder along with Garry Shandling, Dave Chappelle, Dave Attell, and Louis C.K. He also appeared in Peter Bogdonovich’s A Thing Called Love with River Phoenix, Samantha Mathis, Dermot Mulroney and Sandra Bullock, as well as having a role as the barber who cut Sean Connery’s hair in Michael Bay’s The Rock. In 2006, Clark served as the Season 4 host of Last Comic Standing

Tributes Pour In

Within the first three hours after O’Malley shared the news, more than 250 comments were left, all paying tribute to the actor.

“RIP Anthony. You made us all laugh so hard,” one person wrote.

“Oh, no. Loved Boston Common and Yes Dear. Much love to his family,” another person shared.

“One of the nicest famous people I’ve ever met. Encouraging, positive, and warm. He will be missed,” a fan commented.

“Incredibly funny guy. I loved Yes, Dear. I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since the last episode. RIP Anthony,” another fan posted.

“First time I caught him was in Boston Common and he had me dying laughing. Really sorry to hear about your friend — he was a genuinely funny comedian who clearly brought a lot of people joy. Thinking of him and you,” one fan said.