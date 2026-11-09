Beloved Disney Legend Who Voiced ‘Bambi’ Passes Away at 92 & Tributes Pour In

Donnie Dunagan, who voiced “Bambi” in the original Disney movie, has passed away at the age of 92.

He died on Wednesday, Nov. 4, of lung cancer, author and film historian Tom Weaver reported, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After having done some acting in the 1939 Universal horror films Son of Frankenstein and The Tower of London, his mother received a phone call from Walt Disney himself, who said he wanted Dunagan to “help his artist put a child’s expression on a deer,’ the actor explained in a 2025 interview. From there, he and his mother drove to Burbank and he served as the voice of Bambi in the beloved 1942 film, working on it for over a year.

During a 2011 interview, Dunagan recalled the scene where Bambi shouts out for his mother as they are being chased through the woods by a hunter.

“I remember this well,” he said. “When I was told to say, with some stress, ‘Mother … Mother,’ I must have not had the tone of fear that the story needed. A coach, I think it was a nice lady at the studio, asked me how I would cry out loud if my own real mother was lost and in great danger. That made it easy.”

Donnie Dunagan Was Awarded Three Purple Hearts

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Following his acting career, Dunagan went on to spend a quarter-century in the military. He joined the Marines in 1952 at the age of 18, becoming the youngest drill instructor in their history. He went on to serve three tours in Vietnam before retiring as a major in 1977.

Dunagan was awarded three Purple Hearts along with Bronze Star, a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with V device, an Army Commendation Medal and two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals.

But during his time in the military, he never told anyone about his time in Hollywood.

“One of the biggest regrets of my life is that I didn’t have the courage to tell my close personal friends in the Marine Corps that I had been a part of the wonderful work of Mr. Disney,” he said.

Dunagan added that he didn’t want the title of “Major Bambi.”

Tributes Pour In

“Rest easy, Donnie. That little voice was part of a lot of childhoods, mine included 🦌,” one person wrote.

“My favourite fact about him was that after voicing Bambi he joined the United States Marine Corps at 18. He served in Korea and Vietnam, you can clearly see the Purple Heart Medal on his suit. R.I.P. Major🫡,” another person shared.

“NOO 🥺 Rest In Peace to another legend 🪦 🕊️💐,” a fan said.

“We just lost another legend today 😔🕊️ From one of cinema’s gentlest characters to a decorated military career, Donnie Dunagan lived a life almost impossible to invent. The little voice generations knew as Bambi belonged to a man whose real story was even more remarkable than the movie. Rest in peace, Donnie Dunagan 🕊️,” another fan posted.

” I had no idea he went on to become a Marine major and kept his role as Bambi a secret for years. What a life. Rest in peace,” one fan commented.