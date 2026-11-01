All the Channels Disney Plans to Air the 2027 Super Bowl On

Super Bowl LXI is set for February 14, 2027, with Disney having secured the broadcast rights for the first time since 2006. Of course, the Mickey Mouse company is far-reaching, meaning that beyond Disney-owned ABC, fans have several streaming options to watch the game, highly anticipated commercials, and the Jay-Z-led halftime performance.

Disney Will Broadcast Super Bowl LXI on Several Different Platforms

Getty NFL logo on a football field

Most Super Bowl LXI viewership will almost certainly come from ABC. However, Disney has several options for the show and will also offer additional coverage featuring several ESPN hosts.

First, the show will air on the ESPN network, the ESPN app, and ESPN Deportes for the Spanish-language broadcast. Additionally, ESPN2 will air a ManningCast featuring Peyton and Eli Manning.

This year, Disney+ will also air the Super Bowl, even though the app has never been centered on sporting events before.

Beyond the ManningCast, Disney has other altcasts planned for the event. Per CNBC, one option is ESPNU’s “Super Bowl LXI Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show.” Fans can also watch NFL Network’s “Super Bowl LXI Playbook with Next Gen Stats.”

The Disney Channel is also getting into the altcast game and airing a “Star Wars” themed version. The “Star Wars” alternative viewing of the game will also air on Disney XD and Disney+.

It’s also important to note that the Super Bowl commercials will be the same regardless of the platform used to watch the event.

1. ABC 2. ESPN Network 3. ESPN App 4. ESPN Deportes (Spanish Language) 5. ESPN2 (ManningCast 6. ESPNU (Super Bowl LXI Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show) 7. NFL Network (Super Bowl LXI Playbook with Next Gen Stats) 8. Disney+ 9. The Disney Channel/ DisneyXD

A Disney spokesperson released a statement about the viewing experience. “The Super Bowl is the year’s most-watched telecast, and our broad distribution across ESPN, ABC, and Disney+ will give fans everywhere more ways than ever to enjoy the game,” they began.

“Making marquee live events available via streaming is a well-established industry practice. Fox and NBC have recently offered the Super Bowl on Tubi and Peacock, and we’ve similarly streamed ‘The Oscars’ on Hulu and ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on Disney+, for example.”

“There’s nothing unprecedented about this approach as we are meeting the modern consumer where they are,” the statement continued.

The Halftime Show and Kickoff Times

Getty Jay-Z

Several rumors circulated about which musical artist would headline after Bad Bunny earlier this year. Many believed Miley Cyrus would take the stage, while some reports said maybe Harry Styles would perform.

However, on October 26, several weeks after most expected an announcement, it was confirmed that Jay Z had essentially chosen himself to perform.

The legendary rapper released a statement via NFL.com. “From ‘Reasonable Doubt’ to standing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, this has been a journey,” he began. “Thirty years of music, work, and culture on the world’s biggest stage. This run continues to be a dream come true.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also released a statement on Jay-Z headlining the halftime show. “For several years, we’ve had the privilege of working closely with Jay-Z and Roc Nation, and I’ve seen the extraordinary impact he has had on the Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

“When we first reached an agreement with Roc Nation to produce the show, I had just one request: that Jay-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him. I couldn’t be more excited for fans around the world to experience the artistry, creativity, and cultural impact he will bring to the Super Bowl stage,” the statement continued.

Regarding timing for Super Bowl LXI, kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. That’s 5:30 p.m. CT, 4:30 p.m. MT, and 3:30 p.m. PT. Following the big game, ABC will air the season three premiere of its hit series “High Potential.”