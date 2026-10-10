‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’ Makes Major Change to How You Can Watch It

If “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest” is part of your annual celebration on December 31 (and January 1, if you manage to stay awake past midnight), then you’ll want to be aware of the fact that there’s been a big change made when it comes to how you can watch the festivities as we say goodbye to 2026 and welcome in 2027.

‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Will Be Shown Somewhere New

Although fans of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest” are used to checking out ABC to watch the annual fun, things are a little different this time around. For the first time, along with the show being broadcast live on ABC, it will also be simulcast on Disney+, ABC and Dick Clark Productions announced on Wednesday, October 7, according to Variety.

Whether you chose to watch the action on ABC or Disney+, you’ll be able to see Seacrest return as host, leading the show from New York City’s Times Square. Music industry star and “The Masked Singer” panelist Rita Ora will also be there to act as co-host.

Beyond that, you’ll be able to watch “Dancing With the Stars” co-host Julianne Hough with former professional football player Rob Gronkowski as the two hold things down and fire things up in Las Vegas, while comedian and creator Druski will be joining the team from Chicago.

When it comes to what performers will be entertaining both the live crowds and viewers at home, as well as additional info about the show, details are forthcoming.

Last Year’s Show Was the Longest Ever and Best Rated in Years

Getty Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora hosting ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’ on December 31, 2025

It’s surely not surprising to find out that the stars of “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” are returning once again considering the fact that last year’s broadcast was a massive success.

Along with the fact that it was “the longest telecast in the show’s more than 50-year history” after being “expanded to eight hours,” Variety points out that the broadcast also “landed its best ratings in four years.” The Television Academy notes that the “[t]otal number of viewers who tuned in at midnight in 2025 [was] 29 million.” That’s on top of the estimated 1 million people who showed up to watch things happen live in Times Square, as well as the crowds in other locations where the special held events.

During the lengthy yet totally entertaining special, viewers were able to watch 42 performers take stages in New York City, Las Vegas, Chicago, Puerto Rico, Nashville and Kansas City. Notable names included Diana Ross, Mariah Carey, Chappell Roan, Pitbull, Demi Lovato, Post Malone and 50 Cent, as well as Chance the Rapper, Charlie Puth, Ciara and Daddy Yankee. That’s not to mention Madison Beer, Maren Morris, Goo Goo Dolls, New Kids on the Block, OneRepublic, 4 Non Blondes and The All-American Rejects, among others.

We’re sure the next show will be just as impressive and something that you definitely don’t want to miss!