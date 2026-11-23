ESPN, The Walt Disney Company and the National Football League (NFL) have partnered with IMAX to bring Super Bowl LXI to theaters, marking a major milestone for both sports and cinema.

See the Super Bowl in IMAX

On Sunday, Feb. 14, 2027, ESPN will broadcast its first Super Bowl in network history with Super Bowl LXI from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. To celebrate the occasion, the Super Bowl will make its way to theaters for the first time in history.

In partnership with IMAX, ESPN’s Super Bowl LXI telecast will screen across hundreds of theaters in the United States and select international markets, including Australia, New Zealand and Brazil. This will mark the largest live event for IMAX to date.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. ET and deliver a more than four-hour comprehensive coverage of the Super Bowl, which includes pre- and post-game coverage, the Apple Music Halftime Show headlined by Jay-Z and, of course, the main ESPN Super Bowl LXI game telecast.

“Watching the Super Bowl with your fellow fans is one of the great shared experiences in sports, and this first-of-its-kind collaboration with the NFL and IMAX takes it to a historic new scale,” said Ken Potrock, President of Major Event Integration for The Walt Disney Company, in a press release. “With ESPN’s first Super Bowl, we’re reaching fans across an unprecedented range of platforms and meeting them wherever they want to be, with unique moments that only Disney and ESPN can deliver.”

Additional details, including participating theater locations and ticketing information, will follow in the coming weeks. Fans can visit IMAX.COM for more information and to sign up to be notified when IMAX theater tickets go on sale.

ESPN Expands Super Bowl Coverage

The addition of IMAX screenings for the Super Bowl expands ESPN’s already extensive presentation plans for the game, which also includes broadcasts on ABC, Disney+ and Univision. As a result, the Super Bowl will extend its reach across more platforms than ever before.

The main telecast will be led by ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast team Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, and Laura Rutledge.

Additional viewing options include “Super Bowl LXI with Peyton and Eli” (ESPN2), “Super Bowl LXI Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show” (ESPNU), “Super Bowl LXI Playbook with Next Gen Stats” (NFL Network), and the first-ever “Star Wars Funday Football” animated telecast (Disney+, ESPN App, Disney Channel and Disney XD).

The expansion into IMAX creates an entirely new opportunity for fans to experience the big game in a larger-than-life setting.

“The Super Bowl is a one-of-a-kind global cultural event imbued with spectacle, sound, drama, and heroes — all the makings of a great IMAX experience,” Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX, added in the press release. “This is a milestone for IMAX that further elevates our standing as a premier global platform for entertainment and events, and we’re excited to work in partnership with Disney, ESPN and the NFL to give football fans an unforgettable night.”