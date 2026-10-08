WNBA Legend Behind Disney Channel Movie ‘Double Teamed’ Passes Away at 54 — Tributes Pour In

WNBA star Heidi Burge Horton, who, alongside her sister Heather Burge Quella, inspired the 2002 Disney Channel Original Movie Double Teamed, passed away on Oct. 5 at the age of 54.

Horton was diagnosed with grade four glioblastoma, which is an aggressive brain tumor, in October 2025. She underwent several cancer treatments, which included radiation and chemotherapy. Horton went into remission, but her cancer returned in July 2026, according to her obituary.

The movie, which starred Annie McElwain as Horton and Poppi Monroe as Quella, detailed the sisters’ rise in the basketball world and how they became a sensation.

“They did take the major themes of our lives, like the big move and having to fit the new, whole wealthier neighborhood,” one sister shared on the Magical Rewind podcast in July 2025. “They added things to make it more drama, like the girl that was really bad on the team and was trying to get us off the team and the guy.”

However, the one thing they never did was face off against one another, which was portrayed in the final scene of the movie.

Tributes Pour In For Heidi Burge Horton

Following news of her passing, tributes began pouring in for the former WNBA star, including from her alma mater.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Heidi Burge Horton,” the University of Virginia wrote on X. “Heidi was a cherished member of the Virginia Women’s Basketball family, her legacy will forever be a part of Virginia Athletics. Our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones.”

Horton’s former teammate and South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley also shared a heartfelt note of her college teammate.

““We are all heartbroken! We love you Heidi. May your soul rest in peace and your body pain free. #wahooforlife,” she wrote on X.

Many fans also posted in her honor.

“No because double teamed is one of my fave Disney movies! RIP HEIDI! 🕊️💔🏀,” one person commented.

“Double Teamed was such a great DCOM and I miss the days when some where based off true stories. R.I.P. to Heidi Horton,” another person wrote.

“HEIDI BURGE? AS IN HEATHER AND HEIDI BURGE FROM DOUBLE TEAMED? Oh no! 💔😢,” a fan posted.

“Wowwww… one of the Burge twins from the classic Disney Channel original Double Teamed. 😢,” another fan shared.

“I gotta go watch double teamed 😭💔,” one fan stated.

Heidi Burge Horton’s Legacy

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Horton’s memorable basketball career took her to Virginia, where she and her sister helped the team dominate in the ACC for four seasons, from 1989 to 1993. Throughout that time, they won three conference tournaments and three regular-season championships. She finished her collegiate career averaging 8.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, with the team having reached the Final Four three times while she and her sister were on the team.

She then pursued a professional career, beginning by playing internationally from 1995 to 1997. Then, in 1997 and 1998, she played 52 games in the WNBA, averaging .0 points and 3.1 rebounds for the Los Angeles Sparks in their inaugural season.

She retired from playing, but couldn’t stay away from basketball, becoming the president and