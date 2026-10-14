As ‘Winnie-The-Pooh’ Turns 100, Brits Want Their Bear Back

The beloved original “Winnie-The-Pooh” character from children’s books and cartoons turned 100 on Wednesday. To celebrate his birthday, Brits are calling for the return of the original toy bear, which is being held hostage at a New York library.

The original Winnie-the-Pooh bear inspired British author A.A. Milne’s books, which tell the story of his son, Christopher Robin Milne and his beloved bear. The iconic, honey-loving bear first starred in the children’s book, “Winnie-the-Pooh” on October 14, 1926, that went on to launch a beloved franchise in several adaptations of stories, kid’s TV shows and toys, featuring his friends like Piglet, Eeyore, Tigger, Rabbit and more.

According to The Washington Post, on the celebration of his 100th birthday, the Brits are demanding their beloved bear back. The original bear is currently on display in a glass caser at the Donnell Library Centre in New York, where it has been located since the 1980s.

‘Winnie-the-Pooh’ Turns 100

Getty A young man in a Winnie-the-Pooh costume (Photo by Orlando SIERRA / AFP via Getty Images)

The original 20-inch Winnie-the-Pooh toy bear belonged to the real-life Christopher Robin, the son of author A.A. Milne and was originally in the UK. According to the Post, it was purchased at Harrods store in 1921 for Christopher’s first birthday.

The iconic stuffed toy was later donated by A.A. Milne with his son’s blessing to his US publisher for a publicity tour in 1947 and is displayed as part of a “Treasures” collection. However, the UK is currently celebrating Winnie-the-Pooh’s 100th birthday by offering anniversary editions, LEGO sets, commemorate stamps and a newly authorized sequel, “A Little Boy and His Bear.”

Britain Wants Its Bear Back

Reportedly, representatives in Britain have repeatedly requested the return of the beloved bear for many years, including a recent visit by Queen Camilla. As noted by People, in April Queen Camilla gifted the library a toy replica of Roo (the baby kangaroo) from the Hundred Acre Wood. Meanwhile, other characters from the Pooh stories are also on display with the original toy bear in the library.

“The New York Public Library’s holdings of rare Winnie-the-Pooh materials – including the stuffed animals that inspired A. A. Milne’s beloved stories and poems – stand as an important cornerstone of our world-class collection of children’s literature,” said Brent Reidy, Andrew W. Mellon Director of the Research Libraries at The New York Public Library, in August.

“On the occasion of the one-hundredth anniversary of the publication of ‘Winnie-the-Pooh,’ the Library is delighted to exhibit a number of these outstanding treasures, highlighting the development and timeless, universal appeal of Milne’s whimsical creations.”

Library Won’t Return ‘Winnie-The-Pooh’ To The UK

However, Camilla’s generous gift hasn’t made the library change its mind about returning the bear. She also suggested an anniversary stay for Winnie-the-Pooh at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle, to no avail.

Gyles Brandreth, an author and friend of Christopher (who passed away in 1996), told the press that the library had also refused to part with the iconic bear two years ago. Moreover, past requests by British prime ministers Tony Blair and David Cameron have also been turned down.

“It would be wonderful if it happens, but I can’t see it happening anytime soon,” Brandreth told the Post, adding, “The ball is now really in the court of the New York Public Library.”