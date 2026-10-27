4 Spooky Disney Movies to Stream Ahead of Halloween

Halloween 2026 is just days away, and many people are still looking for spooky movies to get into the holiday spirit. Though Disney may not be the first studio that comes to mind for this category, it has some iconic movies available to stream for the occasion.

‘Hocus Pocus’ Is a Must-Watch in the Days Leading Up to Halloween

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Those looking for spooky movies to watch on Disney+ should consider 1993’s “Hocus Pocus.” The Kenny Ortega-directed film stars icons Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters, a trio of 17th-century witches who are resurrected on Halloween.

Though not a box office success upon release, “Hocus Pocus” went on to become a cult classic, leading to the sequel being released on Disney+ in 2022 and now a planned theatrical third film.

Regarding the third movie, Medler said on “Watch What Happens Live” in October 2025, “Well, you know, they sent a script, and a lot of it was brilliant.”

“So I got very excited, and now we’re trying to figure out what it is and where it’s going to be and how much it’s going to cost and all those logistical things.”

On Rotten Tomatoes, “Hocus Pocus” has a 72% audience score.

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ is a Solid Option

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Of course, no Halloween movie list is complete without Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Released in 1993, the film features voice performances by Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O’Hara, and more.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” centers on Jack Skellington, the pumpkin king of Halloween Town, as he grows bored with his yearly routine of spooking people.

The film is a critical darling, currently sitting at a 95% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences gave the movie a 92% positive score.

‘Halloweentown’ Is Another Great Movie For the Season

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Disney+ subscribers looking for a fun, family-friendly movie to watch ahead of the holiday should stream ” Halloweentown. The movie, which was released in 1998, was directed by Duwayne Dunham. It stars the late Debbie Reynolds, Kimberly J. Brown, Judith Hoag, and more.

The Disney Channel original movie follows 13-year-old Marnie Piper, who learns she’s a witch and then travels to a secret dimension. The movie holds an 83% positive rating from critics. Audiences gave the movie a 72% positive rating.

Following the success of the original, there have been three sequels, with the most recent being in 2006 with “Return to Halloweentown.” It’s also worth noting that, according to Good Morning America, Disney is developing a fifth movie.

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Released in 2012, Burton’s “Frankenweenie” serves as a solid option for those looking for a family horror film to watch ahead of Halloween. The film features voice work by Martin Short, Martin Landau, Charlie Tahan, and Winona Ryder.

The movie centers on a young Victor Frankenstein as he uses lightning to resurrect his dead dog, Sparky, after a vehicle strikes the K-9. Based on more than 200 reviews, “Frankenweenie” has an 87% positive rating from critics. It has a 70% rating from audiences, based on more than 50,000 reviews.