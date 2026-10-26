Top 5 Halloween Hallmark Movies & Where to Watch This Week

Hallmark Channel may be wall-to-wall Christmas movies from now through the end of the year, with 34 new movies premiering during Countdown to Christmas 2026, but if you need a bit of a break in the days leading up to Halloween, we’ve got the ultimate list of titles to choose from.

Hallmark hasn’t produced a ton of Halloween-specific movies in its 25-year history, but there are plenty of fall classics and spirited rom-coms. We’ve whittled down our favorites for this guide to our Top 5 Hallmark Halloween Movies. They’re listed in chronological order, based on when each movie first aired. Let us know in the comments if you agree or if you think there’s one we missed! Happy Halloween!

‘Good Witch Halloween’ (2015)

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There are quite a few “Good Witch” movies that could fit the bill for a Halloween-themed movie night, but you can’t go wrong with “Good Witch Halloween” from 2015. Cassie Nightingale (Catherine Bell) is helping fellow residents in her charming town of Middleton prepare for the annual Harvest Festival. Her projects include transforming Grey House into a fun haunted house, but the arrival of a mysterious and handsome stranger throws a wrench in her plans.

You don’t have to know the whole franchise to enjoy a little “Good Witch” magic with Bell, Bailee Madison, James Denton, and Catherine Disher (and Denton’s hunky costume is worth the watch alone!). Starting this month, all of the “Good Witch” movies and episodes can be streamed via Hallmark+, but you can also watch “Good Witch Halloween” for free via YouTube!

‘October Kiss’ (2015)

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“October Kiss” is a Halloween classic! Starring fan-favorite Ashley Williams as whimsical, carefree Poppy, who basically holds a job until she gets bored. Her latest gig is being a temporary nanny for the two young kids of Sam Jaeger’s character, widowed workaholic Ryan, who’s struggling to connect with his children since the death of their mother, who loved going all-out for Halloween.

Poppy, unimpressed by the cold, lifeless house, dives into making it feel more like a home again, with tons of Halloween decorations, pumpkin carving, and high-energy chaos. And surprise, surprise — all the excitement with his kids prompts Ryan to reflect on where he’s putting his time and energy. Heartwarming and Halloween-heavy, if that’s what you’re looking for! You can watch the first 10 minutes above, and stream the full movie via Hallmark+.

‘3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost’ (2023)

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Though not specifically a Halloween movie, 2023’s “3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost” hits all the right notes as a perfect flick to watch this week, and it features real-life Hallmark couple Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo.

She plays real estate agent Anna, who’s trying to sell a historic home, but it turns out the property is haunted by 1920s socialite Ruby, a glamorous ghost who refuses to leave. Madeleine Arthur is awesome as Ruby, who’s convinced that she can’t cross over to the afterlife until she brings Anna and her ex-boyfriend Elliott (McNally) back together.

You can watch the first 10 minutes above and stream the movie via Hallmark+. By the way, it didn’t make our Halloween list, but Gonzalo’s newest movie, “A Knight to Remember,” is also a very fun fall flick and has a super cute cameo by her “When Calls the Heart” hubby!

‘Haul Out the Halloween’ (2025)

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After two fun “Haul Out the Holly” movies, the neighbors of Evergreen Lane proved their over-the-top holiday festivities aren’t just reserved for Christmas. With leads Lacey Chabert and Wes Brown, the fabulous ensemble cast returned, including Melissa Peterman, Ellen Travolta, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Eliza Hayes Maher. For an extra campy touch, Daniel Kountz and Kimberly J. Brown, who starred in Disney’s classic “Halloweentown” movies, play the new couple on the block.

This is a great selection if you just want a campy, cute, and funny romp to get you into the Halloween spirit, with fun decor, light drama, and Wes Brown in a sailor suit. No, it’s not your typical Hallmark rom-com, but that’s part of what makes it a winner; it’s like getting a type of candy in your trick-or-treat bag you didn’t expect, but wind up loving! Catch “Haul Out the Halloween” on Hallmark+.

‘The Spirit of Halloween’ (2026)

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A brand new movie starring Meghan Ory and Kevin McGarry is bound to make every Hallmark Halloween list going forward. The autumnal twist on “A Christmas Carol” premiered earlier this month and was so much fun, with Ory playing uptight bridal designer Everly Stone, who’s destined for a life of loneliness if she doesn’t shape up.

Enter three adorable and funny ghosts, including “Hope Valley: 1874” star Lachlan Quarmby, adorably playing a too-cool-for-school spirit from the future). WCTH’s McGarry plays Everly’s high school pal, Beau, whose decades-long crush on her has gone totally unnoticed and unreciprocated. “The Spirit of Halloween” blends spooky, sweet, and sarcastic to make for a brand new Halloween classic. It’s available to stream via Hallmark+ and, in a rare break from Hallmark Channel’s Christmas movies, it will air on Halloween — October 31 at 10 p.m. Eastern time.