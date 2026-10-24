Victor Webster in a Tux Has Fans Calling Him James Bond — ‘New Movie?’

While Andrew Walker has shared photos of himself with a rather James Bond-worthy vibe, fellow Hallmark star Victor Webster has just done the same.

Giving fans a glimpse at what Webster looks like when he’s all dressed up, fans definitely need to see the actor’s new (and absolutely sizzling) social media post.

Is That You, 007?

Webster took to Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 22, to share a collection of photos and videos that focused on his recent travels. Click through them and you’ll see a giant flag blowing in the wind amid impressive buildings, a picturesque spot in the city, water glistening under the sun, a small beach filled with lounging people, a stairway lined with diners and boats docked at night. Multiple social media users guessed that he was in Malta.

Of course, it was the first photo that really caught his fans’ attention and resulted in quite a few comments on the post. Along with plenty of admirers calling him “so handsome,” others pointed out the fact that the actor looked like he could be on the set of the next James Bond movie.

“This is officially my favorite photo of you now,” one person wrote in a comment. “Did someone say Bond, James Bond? Lol 😆”

“007, very stylish and handsome 👏👏👏”

“😍 Classy and I agree James Bond vibes. New movie?”

Fans Are Used to a More Leather-Clad Version of Victor

Although Webster’s fans definitely enjoyed seeing him in a snazzy tux, they’re used to him in a very different kind of look. That’s because the star often shares photos and videos of himself wearing denim and leather while riding his motorcyle. Just check out the post above!

He also gives his social media followers updates about his riding, like he did this past July when he revealed that he was attempting to add wheelies to his repertoire.

“I’ve wanted to learn how to wheelie a motorcycle for years, so my buddy @orendarel and I finally signed up for @vancouverwheelieclinic,” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. “Day one started on the tiniest little bike imaginable. We looked less like future stunt riders and more like two guys auditioning for a traveling circus.”

Explaining part of what you can see for yourelf in the video, he noted, “Every few minutes we were either tipping too far back, diving too far forward, or wondering how something that small could be so hard to ride.”

However, with some expert guidance, plenty of persistence and a lot of practice, they started to get the hang of this particular trick.

“By the end of the day, it finally started to click,” Webster wrote in his caption. “Turns out wheelies are about 100 times harder than they look, about 100 times more fun than we expected, and somehow an incredible workout. My forearms, legs, and ego all got a serious workout today. Can’t wait for round two.”

Until then, he’s been heading out on (wheelie-less?) rides, with his beloved dog, Nova, sometimes joining him on the road…