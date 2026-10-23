‘Countdown to Christmas’ Continues With 12 Festive Hallmark Movies to Watch Tomorrow — Oct. 24

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 24. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Christmas on Call’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas on Call” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas on Call” (per the Hallmark Channel): In the lead-up to Christmas, emergency room doctor Hannah Michaels juggles her demanding job and a budding romance with EMT Wes Sullivan in Philadelphia. They spend time together as Wes helps her become more acquainted with the sights, sounds and tastes of Philadelphia, it’s clear that they’re starting to fall for each other. As the local First Responders balance duty with holiday celebrations, they come together to face challenges, support each other and find moments of joy.

Starring Sara Canning and Ser’Darius Blain with a cameo appearance by Donna Kelce.

“Christmas on Call” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 22, 2024.

‘A Make or Break Holiday’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Make or Break Holiday” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Make or Break Holiday” (per the Hallmark Channel): Liv and Daniel are hosting their families for the first time this Christmas and stress is at an all-time high. When unspoken irritations within their relationship finally reach a boiling point, Liv and Daniel find themselves at odds and decide they need to take a break from each other. However, relaying this news to their families will most certainly ruin Christmas, so they decide to move forward with their original plans and will pretend to be a happy couple while everyone is under one roof. As they navigate the complexities of their respective families and work together to create a holiday celebration they’ll all remember, Liv and Daniel begin to rediscover what they love about each other and may not have to pretend much longer.

Starring Hunter King and Evan Roderick.

“A Make or Break Holiday” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 20, 2025.

‘Happy Howlidays’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Happy Howlidays” below:

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The official synopsis for “Happy Howlidays” (per the Hallmark Channel): Mia (Lowndes), a meticulous webpage editor for the Seattle Tourism Board, finds herself unexpectedly navigating the holidays alone. As the only one working, she’s drawn into an unusual encounter when she encounters a stray dog. Unsure how to handle the situation, she crosses paths with Max, a dog shelter owner. Mia agrees to let Max’s ailing dog find solace with her newfound companion, in exchange for Max showing her the hidden gems of Seattle. Through their journey together, they both step out of their comfort zones, discovering new perspectives and forming a meaningful connection.

Starring Jessica Lowndes and Ezra Moreland.

“Happy Howlidays” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 21, 2024.

‘An Ice Palace Romance’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “An Ice Palace Romance” below:

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The official synopsis for “An Ice Palace Romance” (per the Hallmark Channel): A journalist faces old fears when she returns to her hometown ice rink to cover a story. With the help of the owner and his young daughter, she begins to reevaluate her life’s purpose.

Starring Celeste Desjardins and Marcus Rosner.

“An Ice Palace Romance” originally premiered on Hallmark Movies Now on December 14, 2023.

‘Christmas Under Construction’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas Under Construction” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas Under Construction” (per the Hallmark Channel): While doing a Christmas renovation for a cozy New Hampshire cabin, Chelsea, the star of a hit reality show, Renovation Romance, finds an unexpected connection with the cabin’s owner, Cooper.

Starring Jessica Lowndes and Daniel Lissing.

“Christmas Under Construction” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on July 4, 2026.

‘A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love” (per Hallmark Mystery):

“A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 17, 2019.

‘Christmas with Holly’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas with Holly” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas with Holly” (per Hallmark Mystery): Maggie Conway’s had it with big-city living, especially after her husband-to-be leaves her at the altar – literally! She moves to small-town Washington State, opens a toy store dedicated to expanding kids’ imaginations … and meets Mark Nagle, proprietor of the local coffee shop. Mark’s number one priority is his six-year-old niece, Holly, whose mother has passed away, leaving him caregiver-in-chief along with her two other uncles. Holly hasn’t spoken a word since her mother died, and the three men try relentlessly to get her to speak. Is there room in Maggie and Mark’s busy lives for romance? To be (in love) or not to be (in love) — that is the question!

Stars Sean Faris and Eloise Mumford.

“Christmas with Holly” originally premiered on ABC (as part of the Hallmark Hall of Fame anthology) on December 9, 2012.

‘The Most Wonderful Time of the Year’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” (per the Hallmark Channel): Jennifer Cullen (Brooke Burns) is a single, working mom who has become somewhat of a Scrooge when it comes to the Holiday season. Even her six-year-old son Brian is having trouble believing in Santa Claus. When Jen’s Uncle Ralph (Henry Winkler), a retired police officer, comes to visit for Christmas, he brings along a new friend, a nomad and Jack-of-all-trades named Morgan Derby (Warren Christie). The two met on a flight, and Morgan’s plans to continue on to Denver are cancelled when he finds out the city is completely snowed in. Jen is wary of the stranger, but at Ralph’s request, agrees to let him stay the night. She warms up to Morgan, especially when she sees how he interacts with Brian. Uncle Ralph approves of Morgan, too, but Jen’s boyfriend Richard isn’t nearly as receptive. Meanwhile, Morgan has started to really like Jen, but if she can’t manage to make Christmas about anything more than business, Morgan will be on his way to Denver, and she’ll have missed the opportunity that was right in front of her. Uncle Ralph has done what he can to keep Morgan around, but it’s going to take something more than that to get him penciled into Jen’s long-term plans. Jen just needs to learn “how to do Christmas,” and it turns out Morgan is the perfect one to teach her.

“The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 13, 2008.

‘Single on the 25th’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Single on the 25th” below:

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The official synopsis for “Single on the 25th” (per the Hallmark Channel): For Nell Duke (Fonseca), nothing is worse than being single at Christmastime because everywhere she looks, couples are kissing under the mistletoe. After her family cancels holiday plans at the last minute, Nell decides to spend the week of Christmas having fun on her own! When she crosses paths with her neighbor Cooper (Lissing), a financial analyst who prides himself on being happily unattached, he notices Nell struggling with being alone and decides to share tips on how to keep the holidays festive. Cooper inspires Nell to challenge her insecurities and find happiness in being on her own. In turn, Nell helps Cooper realize he’s missing out on real connection. In the fun partnership that forms, the friendly singles’ Christmas together starts to feel like something more. Their special connection falls apart when Nell finds out Cooper only offered to help because he felt sorry Nell had to spend the holidays alone. To make Christmas truly magical this year, Cooper must show real growth of character while Nell finds her own strength in being single during the holidays. Inspired by the song “Single on the 25th” by Lauren Spencer Smith.

Starring Lyndsy Fonseca and Daniel Lissing.

“Single on the 25th” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 7, 2025.

‘Winter Wonderlanes’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Winter Wonderlanes” below:

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The official synopsis for “Winter Wonderlanes” (per the Hallmark Channel): Audrey Bell (Newbrough) is a globe-trotting pop-up restaurateur who returns home for Thanksgiving to the news that her late grandfather’s beloved bowling alley, Wonderlanes, will be sold. Audrey agrees to stay for one last festive season at Wonderlanes and decides to revive its iconic Winter Wonderlanes youth bowling tournament. To drum up publicity for the event, she reluctantly teams up with Jason Miller (Lo Presti), a local news reporter and her high school boyfriend. Working side by side the embers of their past start flickering, rekindling feelings they thought they left behind. As the tournament draws near, Audrey questions her next move that will take her away from the people and places she loves…and decide if she’s ready to walk away from Wonderlanes – or finally put down roots where her heart truly belongs.

Starring Ashley Newbrough and Franco Lo Presti.

“Winter Wonderlanes” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 23, 2026.

‘Forgotten Holiday’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT (ALL-NEW)

Check out the official preview for “Forgotten Holiday” below:

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The official synopsis for “Forgotten Holiday” (per the Hallmark Channel): Kathryn Liu (Parrish) is an antiques buyer for her father’s store and has been happily dating Rob Ashford (Lissing) for nearly a year. When he surprises her with a pre-Christmas proposal, her fear of a failed relationship sends her dashing away without giving him an answer. Heartbroken, as Rob drives to his sister’s house he has a car accident that leaves him without memories of the past year, including their relationship and his once-infectious love of Christmas. Following the unconventional orders from his doctor, Kathryn agrees to help trigger Rob’s memory by retracing their romance and reintroducing him to the holidays. But as his memories inch closer to returning, Kathryn must face the painful truth that bringing Rob back to himself may mean losing him forever, unless she can finally find the courage to fight for the love she was too afraid to claim.

Starring Janel Parrish and Daniel Lissing.

“Forgotten Holiday” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 24, 2026.

‘Mr. & Mrs. Christmas’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Mr. & Mrs. Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Mr. & Mrs. Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Taylor Lewis (Penny) is a single dad and holiday display expert who relocates to the charming town of Pineway with his two children just weeks before Christmas. Despite the challenges of a new home, new school and a daughter who seems to be outgrowing their cherished holiday traditions he’s determined to make the season magical. As Taylor takes charge of the town’s beloved Christmas Market revival, he finds himself unexpectedly partnered with Sophie Shaw (Hutton), a practical accountant hoping to prove she’s ready for a new leadership role. Together, the unlikely duo brings fresh ideas, festive spirit and plenty of Christmas cheer to the community. But when Taylor’s well-intentioned efforts to help his teenage daughter backfire, he begins to realize that yuletide can’t be forced, it has to be discovered. As Taylor and Sophie grow closer, they learn that embracing change may be the key to creating new traditions and new memories.

Starring Pascale Hutton and Brendan Penny.

“Mr. & Mrs. Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 18, 2026.