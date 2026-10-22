Brooke Shields’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Photos Create an Excited Buzz Among Her Fans

There’s no doubt that Brooke Shields can stir up an excited buzz among her fans with her onscreen work. However, it was her latest social media post that’s caused a thrilled response from those who adore both her and who recognized where she was taking the pics.

Do You Recognize This Motel?

Shields took to Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 21, to share a pair of photos of herself in Mono, Ontario. If that’s a place you’ve never heard of, that’s probably because it’s a relatively small town that’s far from Hollywood (it’s actually “about 75 kilometres from Toronto,” according to Destination Ontario). However, it also happens to be somewhere very special.

That’s why the star added a caption, telling her social media followers to “Name the show!!! 😮🔑🏨”

Of course, they did just that and with quite a bit of enthusiasm. In fact, ‘Fraiser’ star Peri Gilpin (who played Roz) took to the comments of the post to write, “Schitt’s Creek !❤️❤️”

She was just one among many others who recognized the exterior of The Rosebud Motel. In the show, it was the home of the Rose family — Johnny (Eugene Levy), Moira (the late Catherine O’Hara — who actually spoofed Shields back in the ’80s), David (Dan Levy) and Alexis (Annie Murphy).

In real life, the dwelling was actually a motel-turned-home before the beloved comedy. Andrew Barnsley, who was an executive producer of the show, told Orangville.com back in June 2014, “We were able to redress (the residence) as a motel. The exteriors were shot in Hockley Valley. That’s where we established the motel and that world…”

More recently, Destination Ontario noted that “[p]assing visitors have mentioned that the property had been purchased and is undergoing renovations, including the return of the ‘Rosebud Motel’ sign — an encouraging development for fans looking forward to a future stay.”

Fans are definitely still passionate about the show, with a fan of both the actress and the series writing in her Instagram comments, “Ahhhh Schitt’s Creek!!! My absolute fav 😍❤️🇨🇦”

Another person left a message, saying, “Girllll…. all of us know. Enjoy!”

“Lol, I was driving by at this exact moment and saw you on my way to the Hockley Valley General Store 🙌,” someone else told the star.

That’s not to mention the Instagram user who wrote, “You’re Killing Me! Can’t wait for more episodes, Allie Chandler is back! 🕵🏻‍♀️💛”

Indeed, Shields is in Canada working on the return one of her shows, and has spent time in the country for another series that’s thrilled fans with her character’s comeback.

Brooke Spends Time In Canada for ‘When Calls the Heart’ & ‘You’re Killing Me’

Hallmark Brooke Shields, ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 13

Currently Shields is in Canada working on the second season of “You’re Killing Me.”

“The first season of the show, which also stars Canadian Tom Cavanagh (NBC’s comedy series ‘Ed’) followed bestselling author Allie (Shields) on a quest to find the killer of a close friend in the Maine community of Founder’s Cove,” according to The Hamilton Spectator. “Cavanagh plays former city slicker Jack, who has just become head detective of the local police department and is still trying to fit into the ways of small-town life. The show also stars Amalia Williamson (CTV’s ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’) as an aspiring writer and podcaster who joins up with Allie.”

On top of that, Shields appears on Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart,” which films in the Vancouver area of Canada’s British Columbia, according to Parade.

Last October, People confirmed that “[t]en years after her first appearance,” Shields was “returning to Hope Valley.” She was set to bring back her character, Charlotte Thornton, for three episodes of season 13, which fans were able to watch when it premiered in January. Unfortunately, as it stands, it doesn’t look like she’ll be back for season 14 in 2027.