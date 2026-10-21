Tyler Hynes Announces Special Appearances Throughout the Country

Fans of Tyler Hynes will have two chances to meet him in person throughout the country next month.

Hynes announced the upcoming appearances on his Instagram page. “It’s nothing short of special when this time of year comes around and I get to come to your lovely parts of the country. The amount of folks who showed up overwhelmed staff but left them all feeling warm and fuzzy. An outcome that I don’t take for granted. 🙏🏻” he wrote. “Last year we made some memories. Shall we make a few more? ✨🎄✨”

The Hallmark actor is also starring in a new Christmas movie, so he has quite a busy November coming up.

Tyler Hynes Announced That He Will Be Appearing Twice at Midwest Locations in November 2026

Both of Hynes’ upcoming appearances will be in the Midwest, one in Iowa and the other in Ohio. Here is the information that he posted on Instagram about them:



📍Des Moines, Iowa

🎄Holiday Boutique

🗺️ EMC Expo Center

🗓️ Friday, Nov 6th, 2026

@holidayboutiquedesmoines



📍Cleveland, Ohio

🎄Cleveland Christmas Connection

🗺️ I-X Center

🗓️ Friday, Nov 19th, 2026

@christmasconnection

Hynes reiterated how much he enjoys the opportunity to meet fans. “Seeing these experiences through your eyes has become one of my favourite parts of all this ✨” he wrote. Hynes posted links on his linktr.ee.

Tyler Hynes Is Starring in an Upcoming Christmas Movie for Hallmark

Hynes will be appearing in a new Christmas movie on the Hallmark Channel in November. “Will this holiday time loop lead to love? Tyler Hynes and Laci J. Mailey star in the premiere of The Nights Before Christmas Saturday, November 14 at 8/7c, next day on @HallmarkPlus,” wrote Hallmark.

Hynes is familiar to many Hallmark fans. “Tyler Hynes was born in Toronto and raised in Ottawa, Ontario with the artist gene in his veins. He is an accomplished actor, director, producer, editor, writer and musician, and is constantly striving to create and star in new and innovative projects,” his Hallmark bio says.

What has he starred in before? Most recently, Hynes starred in Hallmark Channel original movies “A Picture of Her,” “Three Wise Men and a Baby,” and on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries “Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas” along with “Always Amore.” He has also had a number of roles on other television series.

“While his acting portfolio continues to prosper, Hynes’ directing career is coming to the forefront. He has directed, produced and written seven worldwide released music videos and four short films to critical acclaim,” his bio says. “Hynes got his professional start at the age of eight performing on stage, touring Canada in the role of young Tommy in the rock musical The Who’s Tommy. From there he went on to television and films.”

The new movie stars Hynes as Marty, “whose life is in a bit of a rut.” He “finds himself wishing he had more time. Thanks to some holiday magic, he awakes the next morning to discover it’s Christmas Eve – again. Confused at first, Marty learns to embrace his new normal and begins to truly appreciate the sights, sounds and people of New York Citythat previously went unnoticed.”

He falls in love with an out-of-work journalist, but the problem is that she doesn’t know who he is every time the morning replays.