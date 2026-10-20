Hallmark Channel Announces Epic Holiday Giveaway for 2026 With a Christmas Trip Worth Dreaming About

Hallmark fans have another reason to get excited about the holiday season! The network’s Very Merry Giveaway has returned for 2026, and the prizes range from cozy holiday goodies to an unforgettable European vacation.

Running now through December 25, the giveaway features several prize packs, but yep, there’s one prize that really stands out. Honestly, a Christmas market tour of Austria and Germany sounds like something straight out of a Hallmark holiday movie. Let’s be real, fans have plenty of reasons to check this one out.

Here’s a closer look at what’s up for grabs and how to enter.

Hallmark’s Very Merry Giveaway Includes Festive Prizes

The Very Merry Giveaway features a mix of seasonal gifts, merchandise, and experiences. Fans can find prizes such as hats and gloves, ornaments, hot cocoa mix, and mugs, along with Chicago Bears gear and cozy robes.

There are also bathroom goodies, including bath bombs, lotions, and nail kits, plus Disney Loungefly gear. For those looking for something a little different, the prize selection includes a bowling set, an escape room experience, and Hallmark stationery items.

Yep, there’s quite a variety! Whether you’re a collector, love decorating for Christmas, or simply enjoy the chance to win something fun, the giveaway has plenty to browse.

And while these prizes are worth a look, the grand prize is the real standout. It seems like Hallmark wanted to offer fans something extra special this holiday season, and a European Christmas vacation certainly fits the bill.

The Grand Prize is a Christmas Market Tour of Austria & Germany

The giveaway’s grand prize is a “Magical Christmas Markets Tour,” and it includes a guided tour for two through the Christmas villages and markets of Austria and Germany, scheduled for 2027, according to Collette Tours. The package, which is also available for purchase, includes flights and accommodations, guided activities, select meals, and $1,000 in cash for spending money.

Honestly, that’s a pretty exciting holiday surprise! The winner and their travel companion will get to explore Christmas markets in two European countries, with travel arrangements and spending money included in the prize.

For Hallmark fans, the experience sounds especially appealing. Festive villages, sparkling lights, and traditional Christmas markets are practically made for a holiday movie setting. Getting to experience them in person could make for a memorable trip.

Let’s be real, winning a new ornament is fun, but a European Christmas adventure is on another level. And with the trip scheduled for 2027, the winner will have something wonderful to look forward to after the holidays.

How to Enter Hallmark’s Very Merry Giveaway

Ready to enter? Fans can visit verymerrygiveaway.hallmarkchannel.com to explore the prizes and access the entry process.

Before participating, be sure to review Hallmark’s official giveaway rules. The rules provide important information about eligibility and the conditions for entering. Yep, it’s worth taking a moment to check those details before submitting an entry.

With the giveaway running through December 25, 2026, there’s plenty of holiday excitement to explore. It seems like a fun opportunity for Hallmark fans to add a little extra magic to the season, especially with that European Christmas market tour up for grabs.

And don’t forget Countdown to Christmas 2026 has already begun. Fans can catch all the amazing Christmas movies on Hallmark Channel.