Hallmark Shares Sneak Peek at Daniel Lissing and Janel Parrish in ‘Forgotten Holiday’

With Hallmark Channel‘s annual “Countdown to Christmas” programming in full swing, fans are looking forward to an upcoming Christmas movie featuring a pair of Hallmark fan favorites: Janel Parrish and Daniel Lissing, known to fans of “When Calls the Heart” as Mountie Jack Thornton.

Now, the two actors are teaming up in a new holiday rom-com with an amnesia twist.

‘Forgotten Holiday’

In the film, Parrish portrays Kathryn Liu, who works as an antiques buyer for her father’s shop. She’s been dating Rob Ashford (Lissing) for nearly a year when he attempts to take their relationship a big step forward.

“When he surprises her with a pre-Christmas proposal, her fear of a failed relationship sends her dashing away without giving him an answer,” Hallmark’s synopsis reveals.

“Heartbroken, as Rob drives to his sister’s house he has a car accident that leaves him without memories of the past year, including their relationship and his once-infectious love of Christmas,” the synopsis continues.

“Following the unconventional orders from his doctor, Kathryn agrees to help trigger Rob’s memory by retracing their romance and reintroducing him to the holidays. But as his memories inch closer to returning, Kathryn must face the painful truth that bringing Rob back to himself may mean losing him forever, unless she can finally find the courage to fight for the love she was too afraid to claim,” the synopsis concludes.

A Hallmark Regular

Hallmark David Lissing and Rhiannon Fish star in Hallmark Channel’s “Aussie at Heart”

After exiting “When Calls the Heart” at the end of Season 5, Lissing has made a major comeback on Hallmark Channel in recent months.

In addition to the upcoming “Forgotten Holiday,” he recently starred in the “Christmas in July” movie “Christmas Under Construction” and, after that, the rom-com “Aussie At Heart.”

Having experienced Hallmark fandom in both movies and “When Calls the Heart,” Lissing has admitted that the latter’s fanbase is unlike anything he’d ever experienced.

“I don’t know if I ever will again after this series, to tell the truth,” Lissing said during an interview with The PC Principle while he was still a member of the “WCTH” cast.

Crown Media

“An actor hopes that their work is appreciated, recognized, and that it affects people in a positive way. I had no expectations coming into this show or any idea that the fans would be so passionate. The Hearties and the fans of ‘When Calls the Heart’ are the most passionate fans. I liken them to the science fiction fans who go to Comic Con and things like that. Science fiction fans are really fanatical about their television shows and movies.”

Added Lissing: “I find that the Hearties are as fanatical in the most positive and loving way … The fans are the best fans that I could have imagined, and I’m in contact with them on a regular basis via social media and when I do shows or ‘Home and Family.’ These people come out from all over the country, and it’s pretty humbling when you have these people come to you and say thank you for bringing Jack Thornton to life. It is overwhelming. I try and be as gracious as I can be, and I feel a lot of responsibility to keep doing a good job.”

“Forgotten Christmas” debuts Saturday, October 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.