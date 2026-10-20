Hallmark’s Upcoming Christmas Movie Brings Back Tom Cavanagh & Has a Twist ‘The Flash’ Fans May Recognize

Many fans likely connect actor Tom Cavanagh to his various appearances in the CW’s Arrowverse, which was based on DC Comics characters. However, he’s also appeared in the Hallmark space over the years. And now he’s making a return to the network’s Christmas movie lineup.

Cavanagh is set to star in “What If Christmas,” an upcoming holiday movie that also features another familiar face, Lori Loughlin. The movie premieres Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 8:00pm ET on Hallmark Channel.

Yep, Hallmark fans have another new Christmas movie to add to their watchlists, and this one has an interesting twist. Honestly, bringing together two actors who have already spent time in the Hallmark universe makes this an especially fun announcement for longtime viewers.

Hallmark Tom Cavanagh in “Mistletoe Murders” Season 1 (2024)

Tom Cavanagh is Returning to Hallmark With a 2026 Christmas Movie

Cavanagh has appeared in several projects throughout his career. But “The Flash” remains one of his most recognizable roles for many viewers. He played multiple versions of Harrison Wells throughout the superhero series.

Getty Grant Gustin and Tom Cavanagh attend SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio Broadcasts Live From Comic Con in San Diego (2018)

However, his Hallmark history goes back several years, too.

We know, he did appear in a few episodes of a series in 2024: “Mistletoe Murders” Season 1. But Cavanagh last starred in a Hallmark movie in 2019. “Witness to Murder: A Darrow Mystery,” appearing opposite Kimberly Williams-Paisley. The film was part of the “Darrow & Darrow” mystery franchise, which follows a mother-and-daughter legal team.

Now, Cavanagh is returning to headline another Hallmark film, this time alongside Loughlin. The actress has also recently returned to the network for “When Calls the Heart.” Making the casting news even more exciting for fans who recognize both stars.

Let’s be real, familiar faces can make a new Hallmark movie even more appealing. Especially when viewers already have a connection to the actors. Yep, seeing Cavanagh and Loughlin team up for a Christmas movie is a nice bonus for fans settling in for the network’s annual holiday programming.

What is ‘What If Christmas’ About?

The upcoming movie follows Erin (Loughlin), who has spent years supporting her husband Adam’s (Cavanagh) career as a heart surgeon. One way she’s done that is by organizing the hospital’s Christmas charity galas.

However, when Adam moves to a new hospital, Erin discovers that her help is no longer needed. With her usual responsibilities gone, she starts questioning her purpose and thinking about the fashion-design career she gave up.

Then, a mysterious Christmas ornament changes her life.

According to a Hallmark press release, the movie’s description explains:

“She wakes up in an alternate reality where she’s a world-famous fashion designer. As she “meets” and attends Christmas events with alternate universe Adam, she realizes that while her fashion dreams came true, it’s lonely at the top. While working on a way to bring more charity and heart to her fashion empire, she learns that her dream life and love were always right in front of her – if only she finds the heart and courage to ask.”

The story gives Erin the chance to experience the career she once dreamed of pursuing. But it also makes her reconsider what she’s missing in her new reality.

Honestly, the alternate-reality twist might feel especially familiar to fans of “The Flash.” Cavanagh spent many years in that superhero universe, where alternate realities, different versions of familiar characters, and time-travel storylines played major roles. While “What If Christmas” takes a more holiday-focused approach, it seems like the movie will give Cavanagh another opportunity to explore a reality-bending universe. One that looks very different from the original.

Let’s be real, fans who followed Cavanagh through the and the CW’s Arrowverse may find that connection particularly fun. Instead of superhero adventures, this time the alternate reality gives Erin a glimpse of the life she might have had if she’d followed her dreams.

Yep, a little Christmas magic certainly makes that journey more interesting.

Hallmark Shares a Preview of Its New Christmas Movie

“What If Christmas” (2026) Promo – Credit: Hallmark

Hallmark has also shared a video preview of “What If Christmas.” And it gave fans an early look at the upcoming holiday film. The movie premieres Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 8:00pm ET on Hallmark Channel, with streaming next day on Hallmark+.

And it seems like the movie has plenty for Hallmark fans to look forward to, from the Holiday magic to its alternate-reality storyline. And with Tom Cavanagh and Lori Loughlin leading the cast, viewers who have followed either’s career may want to keep this one on their 2026 movie schedule.