Settle In for a Cozy Day of 12 Hallmark Holiday Movies Tomorrow — Oct. 22

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 22. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Jingle Bell Run’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Jingle Bell Run” below:

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The official synopsis for “Jingle Bell Run” (per the Hallmark Channel): Avery is an unadventurous schoolteacher whose sister secretly signs her up for The Great Holiday Dash, a Christmas-themed reality competition show where she’s paired with former hockey player Wes. Despite clashing at first, Avery’s puzzle-solving skills and Wes’ physical prowess help them excel as they travel from city to city and compete in festive feats that have a local flavor. It’s not long before a real connection between these opposites begins to blossom. But when Avery overhears a conversation between Wes and a show producer it threatens to derail their budding romance. Keeping their eyes on the prize, the duo continues to dash to the finish line but there may be a more personal adventure for them still in store.

Starring Ashley Williams and Andrew Walker.

“Jingle Bell Run” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 16, 2024.

‘Haul Out the Holly’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Haul Out the Holly” below:

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The official synopsis for “Haul Out the Holly” (per the Hallmark Channel): When Emily unexpectedly spends the holidays alone at her parents’ house, their HOA insists that she participate in its many Christmas festivities.

Starring Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Stephen Tobolowsky, Melissa Peterman and Ellen Travolta.

“Haul Out the Holly” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 26, 2022.

‘Oy to the World!’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Oy to the World!” below:

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The official synopsis for “Oy to the World!” (per the Hallmark Channel): When water lines break at Temple Beth Am, it leaves its members in need of a place to celebrate Hanukkah. Across the street, St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church is quick to open its doors and offer shared space for the holidays. With the last night of Hanukkah and Christmas Eve falling on the same day this year – something that rarely happens – the reverend and rabbi choose to offer a joint service for their congregations. But that means Nikki Roberts (D’Orsay), St. Joseph’s youth choir director, must team up with Jake Cohen (Epstein), the substitute youth choir director from Temple Beth Am, and put on a single music program. These two are old high school rivals and together, they’re ready to compete for the top prize. That’s not helping matters at a time when partnership matters most. To lead a successful fundraising effort for the temple, Nikki and Jake have to put aside their differences and learn how to work together. In doing so, they discover teamwork can move mountains and open hearts, including their own. On their big night, Nikki and Jake find a way to unite people through the power of song and prove that coming together is the best way for everyone to celebrate the holiday season.

Starring Brooke D’Orsay and Jake Epstein.

“Oy to the World!” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 14, 2025.

‘Time for You to Come Home for Christmas’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Time for You to Come Home for Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Time for You to Come Home for Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): When Katherine returns home after her husband passed, she meets a veteran who is on his own holiday journey. As Christmas nears, they learn of a bond that may be the miracle they need.

Stars Alison Sweeney and Lucas Bryant.

“Time for You to Come Home for Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 6, 2019.

‘Flipping for Christmas’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Flipping for Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Flipping for Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): It’s almost Christmas when busy realtor Abigail agrees to help her sister with the “simple flip” of a recently inherited home. Unfortunately, co-beneficiary Bo has other plans in mind.

Starring Ashley Newbrough and Marcus Rosner.

“Flipping for Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 3, 2023.

‘Christmas Getaway’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas Getaway” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas Getaway” (per the Hallmark Channel): Hoping to spend the holiday relaxing, a travel writer takes a traditional Christmas vacation for the first time. Through a mix up on the rental site, she finds herself double-booked for the holidays with a widower, his young daughter and mom. What begins as an inconvenience blossoms into much more.

Stars Bridget Regan and Travis Van Winkle.

“Christmas Getaway” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 23, 2017.

‘A Christmas Detour’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Christmas Detour” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Christmas Detour” (per the Hallmark Channel): Two New York City-bound travelers find themselves inextricably linked when a snowstorm reroutes them to an airport hotel in Buffalo. Ever the eternal optimist and hopeless romantic, Paige desperately needs to find a way back home to meet her fiancee’s parents before her forthcoming wedding. And it’s somehow up to fellow passenger Dylan MacKenzie, who is permanently soured on romance following a recent heartbreak. Yet Dylan somehow rises to the occasion to become Paige’s chivalrous helpmate. The pair are joined on this misadventure by an older couple named Frank and Maxine trying to get to Connecticut. As their madcap journey ensues, our foursome will find plenty of surprises in store.

“A Christmas Detour” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 28, 2015.

‘A Grand Ole Opry Christmas’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Grand Ole Opry Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Grand Ole Opry Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Gentry Wade (Nikki DeLoach), daughter of late country music icon Jett Wade – half of the famed duo Winters & Wade – abandoned her dream of a songwriting career and distanced herself from her father’s legacy following his tragic accident 30 years prior. When the Grand Ole Opry invites her to represent Jett at their centennial celebration at Christmas, she’s hesitant to return to the place steeped in bittersweet memories. Encouraged by her good friends, Gentry visits the Opry and, while seated in one of the vaunted venue’s oak church pews, is suddenly transported to 1995. Gentry’s lifelong friend Mac (Kristoffer Polaha) a country music talent manager, finds himself in 1995 as well. Thanks to some Christmas magic, Gentry gets precious time with her father, creative inspiration to finish the song she began decades earlier as a teen and learns surprising answers to questions about her father that have followed her for the last three decades.

Starring Nikki DeLoach and Kristoffer Polaha.

“A Grand Ole Opry Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 29, 2025.

‘A Dream of Christmas’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Dream of Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Dream of Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): When a restless young married woman is granted a wish by a Christmas Angel to be single again, she soon discovers her new life isn’t what she bargained for, and embarks on a quest to win her husband back.

Stars Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker, Lisa Durupt and Cindy Williams.

“A Dream of Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 3, 2016.

‘Christmas at the Plaza’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas at the Plaza” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas at the Plaza” (per the Hallmark Channel): With Christmas approaching in New York City, Jessica, an archival historian enmeshed in a declining romantic relationship, is hired to create an exhibition honoring the history of Christmas at The Plaza Hotel. There, she meets Nick, a handsome decorator who’s been commissioned to deck out the iconic landmark. When they’re paired together to prepare the exhibition, they wind up enjoying a host of holiday traditions together and find themselves falling for each other. Tensions soon rise as Jessica must figure out her romantic priorities and decide with whom she’ll ultimately spend Christmas at The Plaza.

Starring Elizabeth Henstridge, Ryan Paevey, Bruce Davison and Julia Duffy.

“Christmas at the Plaza” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 28, 2019.

‘Crown for Christmas’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Crown for Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Crown for Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): After getting fired from her job as a maid at a ritzy New York City hotel, Allie reluctantly accepts a temp gig as the governess to a young girl who is part of a powerful family in Europe that lives in an actual castle. After arriving, Allie learns the girl is named Princess Theodora and her father is Maximillian, the King of Winshire. The King informs Allie that the Princess has a tendency to terrorize authority figures, a predilection that has grown worse since her mother’s death. Yet governess and Princess wind up hitting it off while at the same time a spark forms between Allie and Max. However, Countess Celia is expecting to wed the King. Will Max take a stand for his feelings for Allie and make it truly a merry Christmas for all (or at least, most)?

“Crown for Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 27, 2015.

”Tis the Season for Setups’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “‘Tis the Season for Setups” below:

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The official synopsis for “‘Tis the Season for Setups” (per the Hallmark Channel): Hyper organized single mom and party planner Lexi (Schull), her free-spirited mother June (Niven) and teen daughter Piper (Verity Marks) are set to spend Christmas at a local ski resort after Lexi is hired to organize their annual holiday party. Upon arrival she immediately butts heads with Ridge (Webster), the ski instructor and son of the lodge’s owner, Dan (John B. Lowe). Despite not getting along from the get-go, Lexi and Ridge notice a spark between June and Dan and decide to set them up. Lexi and Ridge create a multitude of festive excursions – and excuses – to bring them together but thanks to creative machinations by June and Dan these outings keep turning into foursomes. In the days leading up to the Christmas party Lexi and Ridge’s attempt to pair up their parents brings them closer together and their merry matchmaking ends in surprising results.

Starring Amanda Schull, Victor Webster and Barbara Niven.

“‘Tis the Season for Setups” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 16, 2026.