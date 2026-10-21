Sneak Peek of New Hallmark Movie ‘Winter Wonderlanes,’ Starring Ashley Newbrough & Franco Lo Presti

Ashley Newbrough stars as Audrey Bell, a “globe-trotting pop-up restaurateur” who returns home for Thanksgiving and reconnects with her high school sweetheart, a local reporter named Jason Miller, who is played by Franco Lo Presti.

The location for their renewed love match is a bowling alley owned by Audrey’s grandpa. The bowling alley is called Wonderlanes, and,of course, Audrey sets out to try and save it by bringing back a popular youth tournament. To publicize the tournament, she reluctantly bands together with Miller, who was her boyfriend years before.

That’s the plot of the new Hallmark Christmas movie, “Winter Wonderlanes.”

When Does ‘Winter Wonderlanes’ Air?

According to the Hallmark website page for the Christmas movie, “Winter Wonderlanes” airs on Friday October 23 at 8/7c. It is also available for streaming the next day on Hallmark+.

As the tournament looms, Audrey must confront her renewed feelings for Miller and decide whether she should stay in town. “Working side by side the embers of their past start flickering, rekindling feelings they thought they left behind. As the tournament draws near, Audrey questions her next move that will take her away from the people and places she loves…and decide if she’s ready to walk away from Wonderlanes – or finally put down roots where her heart truly belongs,” the Hallmark website explains of the plot.

What Other Movies Have Ashley Newbrough & Franco Lo Presti Starred In?

Getty BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 25: Ashley Newbrough attends a private red carpet screening of “A Merry Christmas Match” By The Ninth House at Gary Marshall Theatre on September 25, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Ninth House)

Both Newbrough and Lo Presti will be familiar faces to some Hallmark fans. “Ashley Newbrough is an American/Canadian actress from Toronto, Canada, best known for her series regular role as Sage Baker in The CW’s dramedy ‘Privileged,’ starring opposite Lucy Hale and Joanna Garcia Swisher,” her Hallmark bio says.

She has starred in lead roles in TV movies on Lifetime and Hallmark Channel such as “Christmas Love Letter,” “Love Under the Stars,” “Small Town Christmas” and “Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance.”

What about Lo Presti? For starters, he is a new father whose wife just gave birth to their daughter. “Franco Lo Presti is a Canadian actor born and raised in Scarborough, Ontario. Before acting, soccer was his first great pursuit, earning him a Division I scholarship to the University of Rhode Island before he moved to Italy to pursue a professional career,” his Hallmark bio reads.

“He has since built an impressive body of work across film and television, with credits including HBO’s Heated Rivalry, NBC/Peacock’s Days of Our Lives and CBS’ Tracker, along with a growing collection of romantic comedies and holiday movies, including Hallmark Channel’s 14 Love Letters and Unwrapping Christmas,” according to his Hallmark bio.



