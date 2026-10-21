Sneak Peek At Hallmark Channel’s ‘Adopting St. Nick’

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas to viewers of Hallmark Channel, now that the annual “Countdown to Christmas” programming event is well underway.

Coming up soon will be another heartwarming Christmas movie, with this one featuring a twist reminiscent of the holiday classic “Miracle on 42nd Street.”

‘Adopting St. Nick’

According to the synopsis for “Adopting St. Nick,” viewers are in for a yuletide treat with this new movie, starring Amy Groening and Michael Rady.

“Maren (Groening) is a busy single mother to her adopted daughter, Leah (Taylor Blake),” the movie’s description reads.

“As the owner of her late father’s beloved hardware store, she is often found helping repair just about anything for her fellow locals, leaving very little time for herself. When the chance to participate in the Christmas Companions program at Jolly Acres, a new-yet-thriving retirement community in town, Leah excitedly jumps at the chance as she misses having a grandfather in her life. Much to Leah’s delight, she is paired with Kris (Randy Apostle), a jolly resident who bears an uncanny resemblance to Santa Claus,” the synopsis continues.

“While there, Maren crosses paths with the nomadic Reid (Rady), the center’s Director of Community Launch and Operations whose job has him traveling from facility to facility to launch new branches. But the Christmas Companions program is soon jeopardized as the contractor for the center’s community room suddenly pulls out. Seeing how much joy the program brings Leah and Kris, the always helpful Maren offers to help finish the project. As she spends more time at the center with Reid, Maren slowly realizes it’s okay to let others in, accept help and stop shouldering the entire load. Reid starts questioning whether to accept his next assignment which will take him far away from the people and center that have begun to feel like home,” the synopsis adds, concluding, “With the help of some Christmas magic — and a little assist from Kris – everyone finds where they belong.

Star Michael Rady Feels ‘So Lucky’ To Be Part of the Hallmark Family

Hallmark

Ahead of the debut of “Adopting St. Nick,” Rady took to social media to share his excitement over the upcoming holiday rom-com.

“I am so lucky that I’ve gotten to be a part of what @HallmarkChannel brings to the world for over 10 years now,” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that featured several behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the movie.

“My life is genuinely fuller because of the people I’ve met and the experiences I’ve had making these movies,” he added.

“This one was no different,” Rady continued. “Some old friends, some new friends, a lot of fun, and SANTA! A wonderful group came together to make Adopting St. Nick and I can’t wait for you to see it.”

His co-star Groening responed by writing “You are the brightest Christmas star my friend! 🎄❤️🎄”

Groening also shared some photos via social media, confirming she “had the DREAMIEST time making #AdoptingStNick and I cannot wait to share it with all of you!”

“Adopting St. Nick” will debut Saturday, October 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.





