See a Preview of ‘Mistletoe Murders’ Season 3 — And Sarah Drew Mentions the ‘Giant Cliffhanger’

If you’re already enthusiastic about the upcoming holidays, then get ready for your excitement to ramp up a notch! That’s because Sarah Drew is bringing back her character Emily Lane for a new season of “Mistletoe Murders.”

Season 3, which premieres on Thursday, November 5, 8/7c, during Hallmark‘s Countdown to Christmas 2026, features Emily caught up in both festive fun and a shocking string of murders. And now, you can see a preview for the mysterious action below!

See Emily and Sam Back Together

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Featuring what looks like it will be a charming and captivating performance by Drew — who is not only the star of the series but also an executive producer — she’s joined in Season 3 by a stellar cast that includes Peter Mooney, Holly Robinson Peete, Catherine Bell and Aaron Ashmore.

As for the story, for those who don’t know “Emily Lane is a good-natured Christmas shop owner with a secret past,” the Hallmark Channel tells potential viewers who might not already be familiar with this popular series.

Hallmark also explains that “[w]hen local murders begin to pop up in Fletcher’s Grove, Emily can’t help but to use her unique talents from her past life to help solve murders that affect people in her new life.” Because of this she ends up “cross[ing] paths with Detective Sam Wilner [Mooney] who she starts to make a connection with, until he comes to learn there is more to Emily than meets the eye.”

The new season focuses, in part, on Bell’s character, who can be seen in the preview above working with a Christmas wreath and telling Emily, “He called me the Grim Wreather, because to marry me is a death sentence.”

Sarah Has Talked About Season 3 of ‘Mistletoe Murders’

“I could not be more thrilled to be returning to Fletcher’s Grove for season 3 of ‘Mistletoe Murders,'” Drew told People when the new season was announced back in February. “As I’ve said in numerous interviews, this is my favorite job I’ve ever had. I can’t wait to tell more stories about Emily and Sam. I can’t wait to resolve that giant cliffhanger, and I can’t wait to be back on set with my beloved community in Toronto.”

She added, “Buckle up! It’s going to be a fun ride.”

After speaking to People, Drew took to Instagram to share a post about the new season and added a caption, telling her fans and followers, “We’ve got an air date for season 3 of @mistletoemurdersofficial !! Thursday Nov 5th at 8pm tune in to @hallmarkchannel next day on @hallmarkplus to find out what’s happening with Sam and Emily and Chimera and Fletcher’s Grove!! I cannot wait for you all to take this ride with us this season!!!”

In another Instagram post that showed her with Mooney, the two seemingly meet up unexpectedly and reveal that they both received texts with coordinates leading them to that spot. They then spot a present, and when they open it, they find a card that says “merry” on the front and inside… “Mistletoe Murders Season 3.”

Drew then tells fans, “You asked for it, you get it! Woo!”