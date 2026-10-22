First Look at Hallmark Hunk Ryan Paevey’s New Holiday Movie ‘Christmas at Moose Lake’

Known for his work in daytime soap “General Hospital” and for headlining numerous Hallmark Channel, movies, Ryan Paevey is making a comeback with his first project in more than a year: not one, but two heartwarming Christmas movies.

This time, however, those movies won’t be seen on Hallmark Channel, but will instead be airing on Great American Family.

The first of these will be arriving in mid-November, and GAF has unveiled a series of first-look photos.

‘Christmas at Moose Lake’

Great American Family

Titled “Christmas at Moose Lake,” the yuletide rom-com features Paevey starring alongside an impressive cast that includes Britt Robertson (“Tomorrowland”), Kevin Dillon (“Entourage”) and Natasha Henstridge (“The Whole Nine Yards”).

“Alyssa Dawson (Robertson), a New York-based professional, returns to her family’s lake house for Christmas following a recent breakup, only to find herself navigating unresolved grief, evolving family ties, and the pull of long-held traditions. As her dad (Dillon) cautiously steps into a new chapter with Donna (Henstridge), Alyssa must reconcile the past with the promise of what lies ahead. When she reconnects with Sean (Paevey) — a thoughtful visitor with a meaningful connection to her history — a misplaced engagement ring sets off a heartfelt journey that leads Alyssa back to what matters most: love, belonging, and the courage to embrace new beginnings,” reads the synopsis of the upcoming film.

Great American Family

Great American Family

“Set against the charm of small-town holiday traditions, Christmas at Moose Lake delivers a deeply resonant story of grace, healing, and the enduring spirit of Christmas — where home is not just where we have been, but where we choose to go next,” the synopsis concludes.

‘Sweet Holiday Memories’

Great American Family

As Paevey explained, “Christmas at Moose Lake” is right in line with the type of holiday movies he’d previously made for Hallmark Channel.

“It’s another one of those [movies where] I grew up in a small town. She grew up in a small town,” Paevey told Us Weekly of the premise of “Christmas at Moose Lake.” “[There’s] world famous hot chocolate. My dad runs the shop. There’s a lot of sweet holiday memories.”

Great American Family

That said, he also revealed taht there’s a “touch of melancholy” to the story that will tug on viewers’ heartstrings.

“Then there’s little old me who’s been [in town] for forever. I always seem to show up at the right place at the right time,” Paevey teased. “[There’s a] little Christmas tree farm tie-in, little lumberjack tie-in. Dad makes hot chocolate. It was a really, really sweet film.”

More Paevey in Store

Great American Family Christmas At Moose Lake

That won’t be the only Paevey-starring Christmas movie to debut on GAF this year.

Following “Christmas at Moose Lake,” he’ll next be seen in “The Ornament Library, in which he co-stars with Merritt Patterson.

Per the synopsis, the film follows meticulous librarian Alice Montgomery (Patterson) and newspaper reporter Noah Conrad (Paevey) as they “discover a forgotten room hidden beneath their town’s historic library, filled with hundreds of Christmas ornaments containing handwritten memories from generations past. As they set out to reunite each treasured keepsake with its rightful family, the pair rekindles a cherished Christmas tradition, strengthen an entire community, and discover that the greatest gifts of the season are the stories – and people – we carry in our hearts.”

“Christmas at Moose Lake premieres on Great American Pure Flix Thursday, November 19, before debuting on Great American Family and GFAM+ Saturday, November 21.

“The Ornament Library” premieres on Great American Pure Flix Thursday, December 3, and then on Great American Family and GFAM+ on Saturday, December 5.