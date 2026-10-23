Melissa Gilbert, 62, Stands Up for Christina Applegate With a Plea for Empathy After Misdiagnosis

Melissa Gilbert is supporting Christina Applegate as she faces another difficult chapter in her health journey.

The “Little House on the Prairie” actress spoke out on Friday, October 23, after Megyn Kelly criticized Applegate’s emotional response to learning that she was misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Gilbert, 62, took to Instagram on Friday, October 23, to defend the Emmy-winning actress — urging Kelly to imagine what it must be like to spend five years battling a serious illness, only to discover that doctors had gotten the diagnosis wrong.

In her heartfelt message, Gilbert called for greater compassion toward Applegate, who is still struggling with debilitating symptoms and searching for answers.

She even offered to take Kelly’s criticism herself rather than let Applegate get attacked.

Melissa Gilbert Sends Powerful Message to Megyn Kelly

Getty Melissa Gilbert in Monte Carlo.

Gilbert began her Instagram post with a simple question for the former Fox News host.

“Hey Megyn, got a minute?”

The “When Calls the Heart” actress then asked Kelly to imagine living with a serious illness, receiving a diagnosis and spending years helping others facing the same condition.

She explained how devastating it would be to learn that the diagnosis was incorrect while continuing to experience the same symptoms.

Gilbert concluded with a direct appeal for compassion. “I just sometimes wish that maybe you’d take a moment to dig deep in your soul and find a modicum of empathy, before you speak,” she wrote.

She then offered herself as an alternative target.

“Please feel free to go after me now,” Gilbert added. “Actually, I’d prefer that, than you attack someone who, along with those who love her, are truly suffering.”

Why Did Megyn Kelly Criticize Christina Applegate?

The exchange followed Applegate’s revelation on Tuesday, October 20, that doctors had determined her 2021 MS diagnosis was incorrect.

Applegate, 54, shared the news during an emotional episode of her “MeSsy” podcast, which she co-hosts with actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

Although she no longer has the diagnosis she believed explained her illness, Applegate continues experiencing debilitating symptoms.

On “The Megyn Kelly Show,” Kelly, 55, questioned the actress’s years of public advocacy surrounding MS.

“She’s crying now because I guess she no longer gets to be the face of this disease,” Kelly said. Her remarks subsequently drew criticism from several television personalities, including the hosts of The View.

Holly Robinson Peete Supports Melissa Gilbert’s Message

Actress Holly Robinson Peete also noticed Gilbert’s Instagram post and responded in the comments. “Girlfriend-she ain’t reading all this,” Peete wrote. “That would require integrity.”

Gilbert was not the only celebrity to defend Applegate. During Thursday’s episode of “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg and her fellow hosts criticized Kelly’s comments.

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Sara Haines called Kelly a bully, while Goldberg urged the commentator to reconsider her position.

Melissa Gilbert and Megyn Kelly Have Clashed Before

Gilbert acknowledged that speaking out could prompt another public disagreement with Kelly.

The two have exchanged criticism previously, including over comments Kelly made about Jeffrey Epstein in 2025, according to Variety. Their disagreements continued earlier this year amid legal proceedings involving Gilbert’s husband, actor Timothy Busfield.

A New Mexico judge dismissed Busfield’s indictment on October 16, citing problems with the grand jury process. Prosecutors can still pursue new charges. Busfield has denied the allegations.

For Gilbert, however, Friday’s message centered on Applegate’s ongoing health struggles.