‘Forgotten Holiday’ Stars Daniel Lissing and Janel Parish Describe Their Perfect Holiday Date: Watch

As Hallmark Channel‘s annual “Countdown to Christmas” programming event continues, Hallmarkies are gearing up for some new Christmas movies arriving this weekend.

Among them is “Forgotten Holiday,” an upcoming rom-com starring a pair of Hallmark fan favorites: Janel Parrish and Daniel Lissing, a.k.a. Mountie Jack Thornton on “When Calls the Heart.”

Ahead of the film’s debut, the stars of “Forgotten Holiday” appeared together in a new video in which Lissing poses a question.

“What would be a perfect date for two people to connect with each other during the holidays?” he asks.

“A Christmas fair is very romantic for a date,” observes Parish. “Because you can stroll, you can eat, you can have lots of time to talk.”

“At Christmastime and the holidays in Australia, it’s summer,” Lissing said. “So for me, go to the beach. See what’s going on , like, let’s jump in the water together. Let’s have some fun.”

“I’m with you there, because I’m from Hawaii, and that’s what we did on Christmas too. We went to the beach,” Parish replied.

‘Forgotten Holiday’ Features an Amnesia Twist

In the film, Parrish portrays Kathryn Liu, who works as an antiques buyer for her father’s shop. She’s been dating Rob Ashford (Lissing) for nearly a year when he attempts to take their relationship a big step forward.

“When he surprises her with a pre-Christmas proposal, her fear of a failed relationship sends her dashing away without giving him an answer,” Hallmark’s synopsis reveals.

“Heartbroken, as Rob drives to his sister’s house he has a car accident that leaves him without memories of the past year, including their relationship and his once-infectious love of Christmas,” the synopsis continues.

“Following the unconventional orders from his doctor, Kathryn agrees to help trigger Rob’s memory by retracing their romance and reintroducing him to the holidays. But as his memories inch closer to returning, Kathryn must face the painful truth that bringing Rob back to himself may mean losing him forever, unless she can finally find the courage to fight for the love she was too afraid to claim,” the synopsis concludes.

A Hallmark Fan Favorite

Getty Daniel Lissing attends Hallmark Channel And Hallmark Movies And Mysteries 2019 Winter TCA Tour

It’s no secret that Lissing is one of the most popular Hallmark Channel stars, and he ruminated on the channel’s enthusiastic fanbase during in interview with The PC Principle.

“An actor hopes that their work is appreciated, recognized, and that it affects people in a positive way. I had no expectations coming into this show or any idea that the fans would be so passionate. The Hearties and the fans of ‘When Calls the Heart’ are the most passionate fans. I liken them to the science fiction fans who go to Comic Con and things like that. Science fiction fans are really fanatical about their television shows and movies,” he observed.

“I find that the Hearties are as fanatical in the most positive and loving way … The fans are the best fans that I could have imagined, and I’m in contact with them on a regular basis via social media and when I do shows or ‘Home and Family,” he added. “These people come out from all over the country, and it’s pretty humbling when you have these people come to you and say thank you for bringing Jack Thornton to life. It is overwhelming. I try and be as gracious as I can be, and I feel a lot of responsibility to keep doing a good job.”

“Forgotten Holiday” debuts Saturday, October 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.





