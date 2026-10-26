Robert Buckley Reveals the Adorable Way His Wife Helps Him When She’s Not Around

When it comes to Hallmark star Robert Buckley, he happens to have a wife who is gorgeous, brave and adored by her husband (she also flirts with him in an arguably unusual manner).

On top of that, she manages to help him out in an adorable way even when he’s on the road and she’s not around.

Robert Wants to Know If Anyone Else Does This

Robert took to Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 25, to share a post that included three photos of himself. Each pic is a selfie with the actor posing in front of a mirror in order to capture his full figure. In the caption of the post, he wrote, “Does anyone else send their partner morning fit checks to make sure you dressed yourself right?”

After realizing what the images are all about, you might look at them a little differently a second time around.

In the first shot, Robert is wearing a grey, long-sleeved button-up shirt with a bit of a collar along with dark blue jeans and white running shoes. The second photo shows him in a brown button-up shirt, but this time it’s undone and a lighter shirt can be seen poking out from underneath. He’s paired those with green pants and the same white shoes that he was wearing in the first pic.

While the first two pictures seem to have been taken in a hotel room with what appears to be Central Park outside of the window and a stretch of New York City’s tall buildings, the third was shot in a different part of the stylish space. In it, the actor’s final outfit can be seen consisting of his dark blue pants and another long-sleeved, button-up shirt with a collar and running shoes.

Although the trio of outfits are quite similar, each has its own little twist and they all stick to what is clearly Robert’s chosen aesthetic. But what do others think about his look and the fact that his wife makes sure that he’s presentable before he walks out of the door?

Robert’s Post Prompted Reactions from His Wife & Other Hallmark Stars

Hallmark Robert Buckley

While Robert takes his outfit photos so that his wife, Jenny Buckley, can offer her opinions on them, his Instagram post asking if anyone else does the same with their spouse prompted thousands of reactions and quite a few comments.

“I do but after seeing these photos I think you should start,” wrote fellow Hallmark star Jonathan Bennett, while Will Kemp added a cheeky comment, telling Robert, “Please stop sending me these photos…. My icloud is now full.”

“You look great honey,” came from entertainment host Jason Kennedy. Even Jenny left a comment for her husband, saying, “these are great but the pregame ones are better 😈😍🫦”

As you might expect, Robert’s social media post also resulted in plenty of comments from his fans, with one person writing, “I totally do this when I am at a work conference!! You are not alone!!”

Someone else made an observation about Robert’s style, saying, “The white tennis seem to be a signature piece!!! Am I correct??? 😍”