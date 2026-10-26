Heather Hemmens’ Show-Stopping Christmas Cruise Performance Has Fans Dreaming of a Hallmark Musical

Hallmark actress Heather Hemmens brought some serious star power to the Merry Masquerade party aboard this year’s Hallmark Christmas Cruise, delivering a powerful cover of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” on the cruise’s third day. Wearing a gorgeous, sparkling red gown with a dramatic leg slit, Hemmens lit up the evening’s event with a performance that gave fans something extra to celebrate this holiday season.

Although Hallmark has yet to produce a musical movie or announce plans for one, Hemmens’ time in the spotlight got fans thinking about what it might look like if the network ever ventured into the genre. With her stage presence and vocal talent on full display, the actress certainly made a compelling case. And if that day ever comes, something tells us fans would be more than happy to sing along!

Watch Hemmens’ Spin on Gaynor’s Iconic Song ‘I Will Survive’

One fan in the comments had a suggestion for Hallmark after watching Hemmens’ Oct. 25 performance, writing, “Hey Hallmark: how about a MUSICAL????” The comment caught the attention of other fans, too, earning likes from those who seemed to agree with the idea. Even Hemmens herself join in on the fun, replying to the fan with an enthusiastic, “Yes!!!”

Other fans had plenty of love for Hemmens, with several chiming in to praise her performance:

“Heather is a goddess 🔥.”

“awesome voice and song!!”

“WOW!!!🔥🔥🔥She amazing.”

“what a queen.”

Hemmens also received some love from her Hallmark family, with co-star Nikki DeLoach cheering her on the comments, writing, “SHE WAS AMAZING!!! 🔥❤️.” Holly Robinson Peete also commented a string of fire emojis.

This Year’s Hallmark Christmas Cruise Brings Holiday Magic to the High Seas

The Hallmark Christmas Cruise is a holiday lover’s dream, bringing Hallmark stars and fans together for a festive getaway filled with themed parties, special performances, exclusive experiences, and of course, plenty of Christmas cheer to go around.

This year, the cruise set sail on Oct. 23 and will return on Oct. 27. Sailing aboard the Norwegian Joy from Miami to Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas, the cruise gives fans the chance to celebrate their love of Hallmark in a truly once-in-a-lifetime setting. From cozy pajama parties to glamorous evenings like the Merry Masquerade, there’s no shortage of holiday fun for guests to enjoy.

According to the official site, experiences aboard the ship include:

Main Parties such as: Candy Cane Sailaway tree lighting, Holly Jolly Pajama Party, Merry Masquerade, and Caribbean Christmas Celebration.

Entertainment & Games such as: Festive Feud, Hallmark Dating Game, Christmas Carol-oke, Silent Night Disco, Piano Bar, and exclusive behind-the-scenes panels.

Screenings & Workshops such as: Exclusive movie screenings (including the premiere of ‘Forgotten Holiday’) and Michael’s craft workshops.

Co-hosted by fan favorites Jonathan Bennett and Nikki DeLoach, the cruise features 16 other Hallmark stars this year: Andrew Walker, Ashley Williams, B.J. Britt, Benjamin Ayres, Brendan Penny, Daniel Lissing, Emilie Ullerup, Erin Cahill, Heather Hemmens, Kimberley Sustad, Paul Campbell, Rachel Boston, Sarah Drew, Taylor Cole, Wes Brown, and Will Kemp.