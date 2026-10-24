Andrew Walker & Nikki DeLoach Just Made a Major Announcement About a New ‘Curious Caterer Mysteries’ Movie

It’s the news that many Hallmark fans have been waiting to hear! And the announcement has come directly from the stars of “Curious Caterer Mysteries,” Andrew Walker and Nikki DeLoach.

A New ‘Curious Caterer Mysteries’ Movie Is Coming in 2027

“Sleuthers, it’s official! @nikdeloach and @awalkk35 are back as Goldy and Tom in a new installment of #CuriousCatererMysteries,” the Hallmark Channel wrote in the caption of an Instagram post shared on Saturday, Oct. 24. “🔍 Coming in 2027 to Hallmark Channel and streaming next day on @HallmarkPlus.”

The Hallmark Channel also included a video with the post that showed Walker and DeLoach together.

“Hi, everyone. It’s Goldie and Tom,” DeLoach says as the two are seen dressed in their 2026 Hallmark Christmas Cruise ensembles.

Walker then continues their joint message by saying, “Hi. We might be dressed as candy canes, but we have a little bit of an … and we’re on the Christmas cruise, by the way. We’re not just hanging out. Which we would do, too.”

In fact, the two note that they’re “about to hang out a lot,” and when Walker asks DeLoach why that is, she responds, “You guys, we have a very special announcement. Guess what’s coming back?”

In unison, they announce, “Curious Caterer!”

With Walker noting that fans “made it happen, by the way,” he tells surely excited viewers, “We are shooting it this year, coming back 2027, and it’s because of all of you.”

“Thank you for not stopping,” DeLoach continues. “Thank you… for continuing to ask for more ‘Curious Caterer,’ and we are a network who listens. So we are coming back. Make sure to tune in. Mwah. Love you all.”

To say that fans are happy about this news is a major understatement. The post prompted plenty of enthusiastic reactions from social media users, with one person leaving a comment saying, “FINALLY!!! THE BEST NEWS! ❤️❤️🙌🔎”

“Great News! 👏🔥❤️,” another person wrote.

Someone else added a message, noting, “❤️❤️❤️❤️ Keep them coming. We want them as a regular movie all year long ! ❤️❤️”

“Such good news it’s about time,” came from another thrilled fan. “I’ll be so happy to see you two again in another Curious Caterer Mystery. Hope there are more to come. Yipppeee!!!!”

It’s Time for a ‘Curious Caterer Mysteries’ Marathon

Hallmark Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker in ‘Curious Caterer Mysteries’ from Hallmark Mystery

Before the new “Curious Caterer Mysteries” movie comes out in 2027, you’ll likely want to rewatch the previous stories.

You can start with 2022’s “Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate.” Hallmark Mystery explains that “Colorado caterer Goldy Berry [DeLoach] teams with detective Tom Schultz [Walker] to identify the ingredients that led to the mysterious death of her friend — and ends up discovering a hidden recipe for murder.”

Next, pop on 2023’s “Curious Caterer: Grilling Season” to see as Goldy and Tom reunite “when a realtor is murdered,” according to Hallmark. “As they uncover personal and professional rivalries, they realize the culprit is closer than expected.” Follow that with “Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows,” which came out that same year. As for the plot, “[w]hen Goldy agreed to cater Tom’s ex Jessamyn’s elaborate wedding, she didn’t expect a dead groom and missing bridezilla would bring her together with Tom again, to catch a killer and find Jess.”

Hallmark Andrew Walker and Nikki DeLoach in Curious Caterer Foiled Plans from Hallmark Mystery

“Curious Caterer: Foiled Plans” will be the next movie in your marathon. Coming out in 2024, Hallmark notes that Goldy’s “Medieval feast at Hyde Castle gets interrupted by a murder,” which is why “[s]he teams up with Detective Shultz to solve the mystery before the murderer strikes again.” Also premiering in 2024, “Curious Caterer: Forbidden Fruit” sees as “Goldy and Tom take the next step in their romantic relationship, but their first date is interrupted when they witness the murder of a rock star.”