Jonathan Bennett and Nikki DeLoach Kick Off Hallmark Christmas Cruise 2026: Watch

The Hallmark Channel is returning to the high seas, with the launch of 2026 version of its annual Hallmark Christmas Cruise.

This year’s cruise set sail on Friday, October 23, with fan-favorite actors Jonathan Bennett and Nikki DeLoach kicking things off as co-masters of ceremonies.

The Candy Cane Sailaway Party

In a video of the first evening’s festivities, shared on Instagram by Just Jared, an array of Hallmark Channel talent hits the stage as Bennett and DeLoach host the Candy Cane Sailaway Party.

Among the stars seen making their way to the stage are Benjamin Ayres, Rachel Boston, B.J. Britt, Wes Brown, Erin Cahill, Paul Campbell, Taylor Cole, Sarah Drew, Heather Hemmens, Will Kemp, Daniel Lissing, Brendan Penny, Kimberley Sustad, Emilie Ullerup, Andrew Walker (who performs an extended hip-hop dance routine) and Ashley Williams, who gave Walker a run for his money with her own dynamic dance moves.

As Just Jared reports, the event concluded with the stars raising their voices together for an ensemble performance of holiday favorites “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”

Festive Feud

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After the party, cruisers were invited to enjoy a sneak-preview screening of Lissing’s new Christmas movie, “Forgotten Holiday,” viewing it a full day before its Hallmark Channel premiere on Saturday, October 24.

This was followed by “Festive Feud,” a yuletide-themed takeoff on iconic game show “Family Feud,” with Bennett serving as host.

Stars were divided into two teams, beginning with “McMistletoe & Family,” which featured Kemp, Hemmens and Boston joined by two cruise attendees pulled from the audience. That team faced off against “McJollymore & Family, with two more fans joining Campbell, Cole and Brown.

As People reports, fans were asked to name “a Hallmark star who makes you laugh,” with the top six names on the board consisting of Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Bennett, Williams, Walker and Brown.

When one of the contestants guessed Sustad, and she failed to appear on the board, she stormed off the stage in mock anger, while Campbell hilariously irked Bennett by attaining the honor of funniest Hallmark actor, according to the audience survey.

The fun continued with in the game’s “Fast Money” segment, when contestants were asked to name a Hallmark star whose name stars with the letter B. When Brendan Penny earned 69 points when his name was guessed, he jumped onstage to take a bow.

A ‘Curious Caterer’ Announcement

The following day, DeLoach and Walker appeared on a panel, with the former announcing the duo would be reuniting for another entry into their “Curious Caterer” whodunit franchise.

“When we get off this ship, we’re going to shoot another Curious Caterer,” DeLoach told the crowd of what will be the sixth “Curious Caterer” movie.

“We have to say, you guys are the reason this is happening,” DeLoach told fans. “Also, I was very annoying to [Hallmark executives] Randy Pope and Michelle Vicary about it for about a year, but you guys are the reason. Going on Facebook, on the Instagram accounts, always pushing for another ‘Curious Caterer’ and our network listened. They always listen. So, we just want to say thank you!”