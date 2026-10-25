Lori Loughlin Excitedly Shares Why New Hallmark Christmas Movie Is Extra Special

Hallmark star Lori Loughlin has opened up about her first Christmas movie in eight years. The actress revealed a couple of reasons “What If Christmas” is extra special to her. Loughlin previously gushed over her co-star Tom Cavanagh, but turns out working with him was just the tip of the iceberg of why this movie means so much to the “Full House” star.

Lori Loughlin Teases New Hallmark Christmas Movie

Ahead of the “What If Christmas” movie, Loughlin revealed that she got to work with one of her beloved friends on the movie. In an Instagram post promoting the Christmas flick, Loughlin spilled that she was thrilled to be teaming up with costume designer Jaralin Detienne to showcase all the fashion in “What If Christmas.”

“So, I have a very dear friend who’s a phenomenal costume designer. Her name’s Jaralin Detienne, and I’ve worked with her for years. She’s done all my Garage Sale Mystery movies and was able to have Jerilyn do all the wardrobe and costumes for this movie, which is really important because I play a fashion designer. And we wanted to really show some high-end looks. I really am so excited for all the looks that you’re gonna see. I think you’ll enjoy ’em,” she expressed in a video shared on the social media account.

In “What If Christmas,” Loughlin plays Erin, a devoted wife to a heart surgeon played by Cavanagh. When Erin’s husband ends up in a new hospital, Erin feels adrift and focuses on the regret of giving up her dream of becoming a fashion designer. In true Hallmark fashion, Erin wakes up in an alternate reality where she is a famous fashion designer and not the wife of a heart surgeon.

Lori Loughlin’s New Christmas Movie Was Years in the Making

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Speaking with TV Insider, Loughlin revealed that she actually read the script for “What If Christmas” a few years ago and was instantly taken with it.

“I read the initial draft of this script probably 3-4 years ago, and I was trying to get it made somewhere else before I went back to Hallmark, and it just didn’t come to fruition,” Loughlin told the outlet.

When she returned to Hallmark this year, and the network wanted her to do her first Christmas movie in eight years, Loughlin remembered the script.

“I had Brad Krevoy, a friend of mine and producer that I work with all the time. He had purchased the script when I initially read it and found it, and he still had the rights to it. So I called him up and I said, ‘Hey, let’s send that script to Hallmark and see what they think.’ So they did, and Hallmark liked it. And then they brought in another writer to do another pass, Julie, and she did a great job. They liked the concept and the idea, and so did I. And that’s how it all came about,” the “When Calls the Heart” star expressed.

Loughlin is beyond thrilled the movie got made and that she got to work with so many wonderful people. The actress is embracing a new chapter in her life following her divorce from her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and her return to Hallmark.

What If Christmas” premieres Sunday, October 25 at 8/7c on Hallmark.