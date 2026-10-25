Lori Loughlin Shares Her Holiday Traditions in Throwback Interview Ahead of First Hallmark Christmas Movie in 8 Years

On Sunday, October 25, Lori Loughlin marks a big milestone with the debut of “What If Christmas,” her first Christmas movie for Hallmark Channel in eight years.

While fans prepare to enjoy her return to the wonderful world of Hallmark holiday rom-coms during the 2026 Countdown to Christmas lineup, it’s important to remember that the yuletide season has always been treasured by the “Full House” alum.

That was the case in an interview she gave back in 2017, sharing the Christmas traditions that she and her family enjoyed.

Her Family Traditions

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“Well, now Hallmark Channel has become a Christmas tradition in my household, for sure,” Loughlin shared in the interview for Hallmark Channel while on the set of the 2017 Christmas movie “When Calls the Heart: The Christmas Wishing Tree.”

“And, just, I think, shopping, getting ready, planning menus. You know, like trying to figure out what my kids want from Santa — or mom,” she adds with a laugh. “And dad.”

“But just all the preparations, getting the tree, getting the decorations, all that stuff.”

While promoting that movie, Loughlin elaborated on her family Christmas traditions during an interview with Parade.

“For many, many years, we would take the kids and go to Colorado to the snow and go skiing. Last year was the first year we didn’t do that since the kids were little. It’s a good, fun, family sport, so we would do that,” she shared.

“But it’s really about getting together with family, and we were home last year in Los Angeles,” Loughlin added. “It was actually wonderful. The town gets very quiet. We spent a lot of time with our kids, picking out our tree and decorating it, Christmas shopping together, and dinners together.”

‘What If Christmas’

Meanwhile, fans are anticipating the arrival of “What If Christmas,” Loughlin’s first Hallmark Channel movie in nearly a decade.

“Erin (Loughlin) has always supported her heart surgeon husband, Adam’s (Tom Cavanagh) career by organizing the hospitals’ Christmas charity galas,” reads the synopsis for the movie.

“However, when he moves to a new hospital, her help is no longer needed,” the synopsis adds. “Feeling lost and without a purpose back in New York City, her long-suppressed regrets over giving up her dream of pursuing fashion design start bubbling up. When Erin is given a peculiar heart-shaped Christmas ornament, she wakes up in an alternate reality where she’s a world-famous fashion designer. As she “meets” and attends Christmas events with alternate universe Adam, she realizes that while her fashion dreams came true, it’s lonely at the top. While working on a way to bring more charity and heart to her fashion empire, she learns that her dream life and love were always right in front of her — if only she finds the heart and courage to ask.”

Hallmark Lori Loughlin and Jonathan Whittaker, Lyla Elliott, Tom Cavanaugh, Marisa McIntyre in “What If Christmas.”



Credit: ©2026 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Gerry Kingsley

As Loughlin explained in an interview with Decider, she’d spent years trying to bring “What If Christmas to the screen,

“This one is close to me because I have a friend of mine, Kara, who’s a writer. I was looking for a project about four years ago, maybe even longer, for another network before I went back to Hallmark. I said to her, ‘I know you have something hiding in your closet somewhere.’ And she said, ‘Well, I do have this one script, but it’s written for a younger couple.’ And I said, ‘Would you send it to me?’ I read it, and I was like, ‘Okay, there’s a story here,'” she recalled.

“I started developing that and then it never came to fruition with the other network. But it was always kind of still in my mind. I was always like, ‘I’d love to get this made.’ And then when everything came together with Hallmark again and they wanted to do a Christmas movie, I called Brad Krevoy who produces ‘When Calls the Heart’ and produces a lot of stuff for Hallmark, an independent producer. He was the one I was working with on this Christmas idea. I called him up and I said, ‘How about we we pitch this idea to them?’ I said, ‘I know the script needs some work.’ So we did, and Kara did a lovely job. Then they had another writer come in and really polish it up and make some changes, and it just all came together and I I really like it. I think it’s different too for Hallmark. I mean, it definitely follows the Christmas mode, but it’s a little bit of unique. That’s all I’ll say. It’s fun though. It’s very heartwarming and I’m so happy we got it made, and I think the audience will like it,” she added.

“What If Christmas” debuts Sunday, October 25 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.





